Road, trail and virtual races in the Triad – Race Days running calendar

A listing of road, trail and virtual races in the Triad and beyond. Click on the race titles to find more information or to sign up. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, listings are subject to change, and race details are, too. To send listings or to alert me to broken links or calendar changes, please email eddie.wooten@greensboro.com.
January
February
5-28: Valentine Massacre Marathon and Relay, Country Park, Greensboro (modified virtual; dates except Feb. 14)
27: Wilmington Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Wrightsville Beach to Wilmington (virtual option)
March
20: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Hagan Stone Duathlon, 10 a.m., Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden
April
May
June
July
August
October
9: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Motus Nat Greene’s Revenge Triathlon and Duathlon, 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
November
December
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.