Road, trail and virtual races in the Triad – Race Days running calendar
race days icon 122820

A listing of road, trail and virtual races in the Triad and beyond. Click on the race titles to find more information or to sign up. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, listings are subject to change, and race details are, too. To send listings or to alert me to broken links or calendar changes, please email eddie.wooten@greensboro.com.

January

1: Running of the Lights Virtual 5K and mile and 31-Day Challenge (sold out)

2-3: Frosty Fifty 50K and 25K, Salem Lake, Winston-Salem (modified virtual; registration closed)

17: Winter Flight 8K and 5K, 1:30 p.m., Mount Ulla

February

5-28: Valentine Massacre Marathon and Relay, Country Park, Greensboro (modified virtual; dates except Feb. 14)

6: Sledgehammer Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., North Topsail Beach

6: Uwharrie Mountain Run 8 Miles, 20 Miles, 40 Miles, Ophir (sold out)

13: Run Oak Island Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 6:45 a.m., Oak Island (virtual option)

14: Valentine Mini-Massacre, 9 a.m., Country Park, Greensboro

20: Pilot Mountain Marathon and 20K, 9 a.m., Pinnacle

27: Wilmington Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Wrightsville Beach to Wilmington (virtual option)

27: Ellerbe Marathon and Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Ellerbe

27: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Northeast Duathlon, 10 a.m., Northeast Park, Gibsonville

28: Trivium Racing Running Series: Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Half Marathon, 9:30 a.m., Northeast Park, Gibsonville (virtual option)

March

6: Myrtle Beach Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 6:55 a.m., Myrtle Beach, S.C.

6: G.U.S. Grinder 3-, 6- and 12-Hour Race, 8 a.m., Pilot Mountain

6: Piedmont Race Series: Lucky Leprechaun 5K, 10 a.m., Colfax

13: Live Well Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Greenville

13: Run for the Gold Piedmont Crossing 5K, 8:25 a.m., Thomasville

13: Trivium Racing Running Series: Northern Trails Marathon and 10 Miler, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro

13: St. Leo 5K and 10K (virtual; March 8-13)

14-21: 3-2-1 Deacon Dash for Down Syndrome (virtual)

20: Asheville Marathon and Half Marathon, 7:30 a.m., Asheville

20: Equinox Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Wentworth

20: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Hagan Stone Duathlon, 10 a.m., Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden

20: Color Your Heart Glow Run 5K, 7:15 p.m., Mount Airy

27: Blackbeard's Revenge 100, 5 a.m., Corolla

27: Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Emerald Isle

27: Neuse River Bridge Run Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7 a.m., New Bern (virtual option)

27: Run Sunset Beach Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Sunset Beach (virtual option) 

27: YVEDDI Meals on the Run 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Dobson

28: Cary Greenways Half Marathon, 10K and 5K 8 a.m., Cary (virtual option)

April

3: Gateway to the Smokies Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Waynesville

3: Craft Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem (virtual option)

3: Raleigh Half Marathon, Raleigh

10: Charlotte Racefest Half Marathon and 10K, 7:30 a.m., Charlotte (virtual option)

10: Horneytown Run for Hospice 5K, 8:30 a.m., High Point (virtual option)

17: Oak Island Lighthouse Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Oak Island

17: Blue Ridge Marathon, Half Marathon and Anthem Star 10K, 7:35 a.m., Roanoke, Va.

18: Trivium Racing Running Series: Pig Pounder 5K, 4 p.m., Greensboro

24: Sherlock 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro

24: SCS Educational Foundation MAD Dash 5K, 8 a.m., Dobson

May

1: May the Course Be With You 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro (virtual option)

2: Lake Norman Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Mooresville (virtual option)

8: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Tritown Sprint Triathlon, 8:30 a.m., Browns Summit

15: Running the Vines 5K and 10K at Shelton Vineyards, 8 a.m., Dobson

15 or 16: Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon, Cary

June

5: Run Wild 5K at the N.C. Zoo, 7:30 a.m., Asheboro

26: Dirty Dozen 5K Obstacle Mud Run, 8 a.m., Clemmons

July

17: Beat the Heat 5K, 6 p.m., Winston-Salem

25: Smiley Sprint Triathlon, 7:30 a.m., Clemmons

August

7: Law Enforcement Torch Run 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro

October

2: Oktoberfest Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Brevard

2: Run Friends Run 5K, 8:30 a.m., Thomasville

9: Baltimore Running Festival Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Baltimore

9: 5K on the Greenway, 8 a.m., Mount Airy

9: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Motus Nat Greene’s Revenge Triathlon and Duathlon, 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

17: Bull City Race Fest Half Marathon and 5 Miles, Durham

November

7: City of Oaks Marathon and Relay, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7 a.m., Raleigh

7: Miles for Meals 5K, 5:30 p.m., Tanglewood Park, Clemmons

13: Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon and 8K, 7 a.m., Richmond, Va.

13: Mayberry Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Mount Airy

20: Trivium Racing Running Series: Greensboro Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro

25: Turkey Strut 5K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem

26: Black Friday Relays, 9 a.m., Salem Lake, Winston-Salem

December

4: William G. White Jr. Family YMCA Mistletoe Run Half Marathon and 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

MORE RACE LISTINGS

More places to find more races:

Capstone Event Group

FS Series

Gate City Timing

Go! Sports Timing

HalfMarathons.net (North Carolina)

ItsYourRace.com

Jones Racing Company

Junction 311 Endurance Sports

Mountain Goat Racing

RunWellNC

RunSignUp.com

Twin City Track Club

Trivium Racing

