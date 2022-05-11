Rosters set for Trad Prep All-Star Classic baseball game

Rosters have been announced for the inaugural Triad Prep All-Star Classic baseball game.
The game, sponsored by the The High Point Thomasville HiToms, will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Historic Finch Field in Thomasville and feature seniors from Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties.
Here are the rosters:
GUILD-RAND ALL-STARS
(Guilford and Randolph counties)
• Julian Abreau Gomez, Ragsdale
• Tyler Albright, Grimsley
• Jay Allred, Northern Guilford
• Grant Aycock, Wesleyan
• Holden Biffle, Grimsley
• Brooks Brannon, Randleman
• Jackson Couch, Southeast Guilford
• Kaden Ethier, Randleman
• Josh Foulks, Northwest Guilford
• Talor Grubbs, Southeast Guilford
• Braylen Hayes, Randleman
• Noah Hill, High Point Christian
• Andrew Poon, Northwest Guilford
• Jackson Roberts, Northern Guilford
• Camden Saylor, Southwest Guilford
• Joe Specht, Southwest Guilford
• Trey Way, Randleman
• Ryan White, Randleman
• Hunter Whitten, Southwest Guilford
• Evan Wyrick, Northern Guilford
Coaches: Brett Garrett (Grimsley), Charlie Gamble (Southeast Guilford), Jake Smith (Randleman).
FOR-DAY ALL-STARS
(Forsyth and Davidson counties)
• Carter Boyd, Reagan
• Jake Carrick, Central Davidson
• Brandon Davis, Reynolds
• Gage Doss, Oak Grove
• Lucas Glover, Ledford
• Badin Gusa, East Davidson
• Austin Hawke, Reagan
• Brennan Hord, Oak Grove
• Xavier Isaac, East Forsyth
• Hunter Koontz, Central Davidson
• Nick Lundquist, Reagan
• Lucas Manning, West Forsyth
• Payton Martin, West Forsyth
• Sam Odum, North Davidson
• Luke Powers, Reynolds
• Marcello Ricigliano, Atkins
• Bailey Smith, Ledford
• Danny Staley, Walkertown
• Wesley Stewart, North Davidson
• Gabe Wagoner, Walkertown
• Zach Wagoner, Walkertown
Coaches: Gary Nail (Reagan), Brad Bullard (West Forsyth), Matt Griffin (North Davidson).
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.