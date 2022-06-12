Roy Carroll's Bee Safe Racing Ferrari claims fifth place in division at 24 Hours of Le Mans

The Riley Motorsports Ferrari owned by Roy and Vanessa Carroll of Greensboro completed the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday in France. A recap:
What
No. 74 Bee Safe Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo team competing in what many consider the world's most famous auto race.
Where
Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France
Finish
LM GTE Pro Division
Fifth place
Felipe Fraga, Sam Bird, Shane van Gisbergen
347 laps
What they're saying
"Fifth place GTE-Pro finish for Vanessa and Roy Carroll in their 24 Hours of Le Mans debut with Bee Safe Racing. The No. 74 Bee Safe Racing/Riley Motorsports Ferrari 488 GTE Pro Evo team and co-drivers Felipe Fraga, Sam Bird and Shane van Gisbergen put in a flawless performance but ultimately need a little more speed out of the team’s reliable Ferrari to battle for the podium. But to finish fifth in your Le Mans debut, in the ultra-competitive GTE-Pro class no less, is an accomplishment to be proud of!" – @BeeSafeStorage on Instagram.
Division winners
Hypercar
No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing, GR010 Hybrid
Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
380 laps
LMP2
No. 38 JOTA, ORECA GIbson
Will Stevens, Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix da Costa
369 laps
LM GTE Pro
No. 91 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19
Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Frederic Makowiecki
350 laps
LM GTE AM
No. 33 TF Sport, Aston Martin Vantage AMR
Ben Keating, Henrique Chaves, Marco Sorensen
343 laps