 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Roy Carroll's Bee Safe Racing Ferrari claims fifth place in division at 24 Hours of Le Mans

  • 0
lemans061222.JPG

The Bee Safe Racing No. 74 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, driven by Felipe Fraga, Sam Bird, Shane van Gisbergen.

 @BeeSafeStorage on Instagram

The Riley Motorsports Ferrari owned by Roy and Vanessa Carroll of Greensboro completed the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday in France. A recap:

What

No. 74 Bee Safe Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo team competing in what many consider the world's most famous auto race.

Where

Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

Finish

LM GTE Pro Division

Fifth place

Felipe Fraga, Sam Bird, Shane van Gisbergen

347 laps

What they're saying

"Fifth place GTE-Pro finish for Vanessa and Roy Carroll in their 24 Hours of Le Mans debut with Bee Safe Racing. The No. 74 Bee Safe Racing/Riley Motorsports Ferrari 488 GTE Pro Evo team and co-drivers Felipe Fraga, Sam Bird and Shane van Gisbergen put in a flawless performance but ultimately need a little more speed out of the team’s reliable Ferrari to battle for the podium. But to finish fifth in your Le Mans debut, in the ultra-competitive GTE-Pro class no less, is an accomplishment to be proud of!" – @BeeSafeStorage on Instagram.

People are also reading…

Division winners

Hypercar

No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing, GR010 Hybrid

Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

380 laps

LMP2

No. 38 JOTA, ORECA GIbson

Will Stevens, Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix da Costa

369 laps

LM GTE Pro

No. 91 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19

Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Frederic Makowiecki

350 laps

LM GTE AM

No. 33 TF Sport, Aston Martin Vantage AMR

Ben Keating, Henrique Chaves, Marco Sorensen

343 laps

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert