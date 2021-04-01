Roy Williams, never fully understood and never fully appreciated, a North Carolinian to the core

The signs were there. The season before this one took a toll on Williams. He was frustrated for the first time in his career by a team that didn’t care enough, by players who didn’t understand or respect those who came before them and by a fan base that doubted him for the first time ever.

Deep down, through it all, Williams believed they always doubted him. And what drove him was his own hard-scrabble upbringing and the gnawing suspicion that the argyle blue-bloods of Carolina never considered him to be one of the guys.

As it turned out, he was a pure Tarheel from North Carolina, not just a Tar Heel from UNC.

His coaching career began at Black Mountain's Owen High School, and he never forgot that first team and his first players. At every stop along the way, he never let those around him forget where he’d come from. His coaching life was stark in its blunt simplicity.

Owen High School.

University of Kansas.

University of North Carolina.

He succeeded with an aw-shucks attitude that was genuine. He coached so hard he would nearly pass out during games. And when each season ended, he cried real tears.