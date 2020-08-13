GREENSBORO — Webb Simpson struck the putt perfectly. His golf ball rolled 6 feet and 8 inches and fell into the center of the cup for a birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
And then …
Silence.
A surreal, eerie quiet enveloped a player who is normally a crowd favorite, at a spot on the Sedgefield Country Club golf course that is normally among the loudest when the PGA Tour comes to town.
But there’s nothing normal about this year’s Wyndham Championship.
There are no ticket-buying fans allowed at Greensboro’s 81st PGA Tour event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, only a handful of “honorary observers” — no more than 50 guests per day — under the Tour’s new policy.
Simpson pumped his fist, then fished his ball out of the cup. The only noise came from the back yards of homes bordering the junction where the 15th green, the 16th hole and the 17th tee box meet.
A crow cawed its monotone song from a perch high atop a tree barren of leaves.
A dog barked at a spacious home behind the Wyndham Beach.
A landscaper, who had paused for a moment as a courtesy to golfers on the 15th and 16th greens, fired up his mower and resumed his work.
Otherwise, all was quiet and still — apart from the constant buzz of crickets and cicadas in the trees and tall grass surrounding the golf course.
In a normal year, Simpson’s group draws one of the biggest galleries every day of the tournament. He was born and raised in Raleigh, a college star at Wake Forest and now lives near Charlotte.
Simpson belongs to all of North Carolina. He has played Sedgefield every year since 2009, with seven top-10s including his first career PGA Tour victory.
“I feel definitely more confident on this golf course than about any golf course we play all year,” Simpson said Wednesday. “… For us players, when you love a golf course, you love being in an area, it really does help. I think I’m more patient here and things don’t bother me as much as maybe another week where I don’t enjoy the golf course.”
But the galleries that pushed him in years past aren’t here this week. They’re not allowed.
At the 14th hole, the marquee group of Simpson, fellow North Carolinian Brendon Todd and Sungjae Im came away with two pars and a bogey.
It was a microcosm of all the golf played in the first round, each hole in compliance with the state’s Phase 2 limits. Not counting the players and caddies, 15 others saw what happened at No. 14 — three stood behind cameras on tripods, two shouldered hand-held cameras, one carried a large boom microphone, four were volunteers in matching white polo shirts with Wyndham Championship and Sunbrella logos, two were sheriff’s deputies on bicycles and three were observers, all wearing shoes wet from the morning dew.
The morning was so quiet, players could hear the distinct bird calls of chickadees and cardinals. And at 8:22 a.m., a train whistle could be heard from the railroad crossing on Mackay Road, 2½ miles away from the back nine.
The loudest cheers for all the players came at the 18th green, where a covered viewing platform was open to the “honorary observers” selected mostly from tournament sponsors.
Simpson drained a long putt — 39 feet, 8 inches — for birdie on the 18th green, and the masked crowd roared …
All 11 of them.
