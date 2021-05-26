Scott Bell steps down as High Point Christian's football coach

HIGH POINT — Scott Bell has resigned after seven highly successful seasons as head football coach at High Point Christian.

Bell confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon, saying he was "ready for a new challenge," and said that assistant coach Sam Beasley will take over as head coach. A former Guilford College player, Bell inherited a program that played its first varsity games in 2010 and built it into a private schools power.

The Cougars went 57-18 during his tenure as head coach and won back-to-back NCISAA championships in 2015 (Division I) and 2016 (Division II). High Point Christian went a combined 21-2 those years, but slipped to 3-3 this past fall while playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

