 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scott Bell steps down as High Point Christian's football coach
0 comments

Scott Bell steps down as High Point Christian's football coach

{{featured_button_text}}
High Point Christian Football (copy) (copy)

Scott Bell watches his High Point Christian football team from the sideline during the Cougars' 50-20 loss to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) on Oct. 23 at High Point Athletic Complex. Bell has resigned after seven seasons as High Point Christian's coach.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

HIGH POINT — Scott Bell has resigned after seven highly successful seasons as head football coach at High Point Christian.

Bell confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon, saying he was "ready for a new challenge," and said that assistant coach Sam Beasley will take over as head coach. A former Guilford College player, Bell inherited a program that played its first varsity games in 2010 and built it into a private schools power.

The Cougars went 57-18 during his tenure as head coach and won back-to-back NCISAA championships in 2015 (Division I) and 2016 (Division II). High Point Christian went a combined 21-2 those years, but slipped to 3-3 this past fall while playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News