Scott Bell steps down as Smith football coach

HP Christian

Scott Bell has stepped down as head football coach at Smith. The Golden Eagles went 4-9 during his tenure.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Scott Bell has stepped down after less than two seasons as head football coach at Ben L. Smith High School. The former High Point Christian coach cited health issues for his decision.

"I just need to step back and take care of myself and go from there," Bell said Tuesday. "If it wasn't for my body I'd still be there."

Chris Lassiter, Smith's athletics director, wrote in an email that he had "no comment at this time."

Bell, who played football at Guilford College, has had three joints surgically replaced and was facing the prospect of another. The health issues have caused him to lose a significant amount of weight this year, and a friend who saw him Saturday told him, "You've got to take care of yourself first."

Anthony Izzard will serve as interim head coach, Smith players and parents were told at a meeting Monday.

Bell, 57, took over a Golden Eagles program that had gone 13-39 in the last five seasons and hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2010. Bell was Smith’s third head coach in three seasons and succeeded Marcello Royal, who resigned in April 2021 after one year in which the team went 1-6.

Smith was the first team out when the NCHSAA announced the Class 3-A West playoff field last season after Bell's first team went 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Mid-State 3-A conference. The Golden Eagles are 0-3 this season heading into conference play and have been outscored 122-48.

Before coming to Smith, Bell coached High Point Christian for seven seasons. The Cougars went 57-18 during his tenure and won back-to-back NCISAA state championships in 2015 (Division I) and 2016 (Division II).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

