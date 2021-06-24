Scott Bell takes on the challenge of rebuilding Smith football

GREENSBORO — When Scott Bell stepped down as High Point Christian’s football coach in May, he said he was “ready for a new challenge.” It didn’t take him long to find it.
Bell was introduced Thursday as head coach at Smith.
He takes over a Golden Eagles program that has gone 13-39 in the last five seasons and hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2010. Bell is Smith’s third head coach in as many seasons and he succeeds Marcello Royal, who resigned April 22 after one year.
“I kept saying over the last few years that I wanted, before I decided to call it a day, to take on a real challenge, to take a team and a program that was in bad shape and turn it around,” said Bell, a businessman who will not teach at Smith. “I love challenges like that and, obviously, Smith has not had a lot of success recently.”
Bell, 55, is a former Guilford College football player who coached High Point Christian for seven seasons. The Cougars went 57-18 during his tenure and won back-to-back NCISAA state championships in 2015 (Division I) and 2016 (Division II). He believes that success can translate to a public school.
“I’d like to point to the past and say, ‘Believe,’ ” Bell said. “We averaged over eight wins a season at High Point Christian and we established it right from the beginning. We won eight games my first year with 18 players on the team. I know it’s going to take time for them to trust me and believe in me. … But this train’s getting ready to leave the station. Get on board.”
Bell already has his coaching staff on board. In addition to some holdovers at Smith, he is bringing former High Point Christian assistants Herb Streater, James McClean and Andrew Couillard with him.
“Coach Streater, my longtime assistant, played quarterback for Smith back in the ‘90s,” Bell said of his defensive coordinator. “We’d talked over the years that someday maybe we’d go over to Smith.”
Bell, Streater and the rest of the staff have begun doing skills work with the Golden Eagles and will lead them in 7-on-7 events Friday at Averett University and Saturday in Raleigh.
“We had so many kids coming in each year at High Point Christian that our stuff is designed to be picked up quickly and logically,” Bell said.
But he knows it won’t be easy. Smith gave up an average of 50.4 points in seven games during the spring season, winning just one, and was on the losing end of a state-record 88-74 game with Cummings. The first step is recruiting current students at Smith to play football.
“We need to get kids that are already in the school out for football, get them to believe in what we do and that we’re going to establish a winning culture,” Bell said. “There are athletes at Smith not playing who could be playing.”
He also has to establish credibility with the returning players.
“They’re on their third coach now in three years and they’ve probably heard a lot of the same stuff from incoming coaches, so we have to get them to believe in what we do and how we do it,” Bell said. “We’ve already made a lot of progress with that so far.”
He says the school’s athletics booster club, administration and athletics director Rod McCullough have been “first-class and very supportive” during the hiring process and the transition.
Bell is realistic, but optimistic.
“This year, not knowing much about our opponents, to tell the kids we’re going to win a state championship is not realistic,” he said, “but to go out and compete and win games and get better and establish that winning culture of competing every Friday night, that’s the goal. If we can do that and the kids buy in, we’re going to win some games this year.”
