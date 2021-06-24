Scott Bell takes on the challenge of rebuilding Smith football

GREENSBORO — When Scott Bell stepped down as High Point Christian’s football coach in May, he said he was “ready for a new challenge.” It didn’t take him long to find it.

Bell was introduced Thursday as head coach at Smith.

He takes over a Golden Eagles program that has gone 13-39 in the last five seasons and hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2010. Bell is Smith’s third head coach in as many seasons and he succeeds Marcello Royal, who resigned April 22 after one year.

“I kept saying over the last few years that I wanted, before I decided to call it a day, to take on a real challenge, to take a team and a program that was in bad shape and turn it around,” said Bell, a businessman who will not teach at Smith. “I love challenges like that and, obviously, Smith has not had a lot of success recently.”

Bell, 55, is a former Guilford College football player who coached High Point Christian for seven seasons. The Cougars went 57-18 during his tenure and won back-to-back NCISAA state championships in 2015 (Division I) and 2016 (Division II). He believes that success can translate to a public school.