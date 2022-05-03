Scott Tyson takes over Southern Guilford girls basketball program

GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford has promoted Scott Tyson to head girls basketball coach.

Tyson has spent the last three seasons as an assistant to head coach Kelly Smith, who will not return after the Storm went 8-49 overall and 3-29 in conference play during her tenure. Southern Guilford was 4-19 overall and 3-11 in the Mid-State 3-A during the 2021-22 season.

“Along with (Principal) Dr. (Brian) Muller, I am excited to see Scott Tyson have the opportunity to lead our girls basketball program," Jeff Carter, the Storm's athletics director, said in a news release. "He is extremely motivated and hard working. His vision for our program aligns very well with our future goals. His past experiences have equipped him well for these future challenges and he is ready to get started.”

Tyson's experience starts with serving as an assistant coach under Tim Kelly at Wheatmore, where the Warriors reached thee second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Tyson also served as the head freshman coach and a varsity assistant coach at Piedmont Classical from 2017-2019 under head coach Ken Free Jr. During those two seasons, Piedmont Classical went 57-16 and won consecutive CAASC state shampionships.

In addition to his teaching duties and coaching women’s basketball, Tyson has also served as an assistant football coach at Southern. Tyson and his wife, Lauren, have a young son, Jax.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.