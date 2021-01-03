Scouting high school basketball: Teams and games to watch

GAMES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Tuesday

East Forsyth at Bishop McGuinness: The Villains test themselves right away when they take on an East Forsyth team that has a lot of talent returning and could be the favorite in the Central Piedmont 4-A.

West Forsyth at Ragsdale: A solid West Forsyth team is a tough test to start the season for coach Ben Bradford’s Tigers, and after this game and Friday’s matchup with Southwest Guilford we should know a lot more about this Ragsdale team.

Friday

Southeast Guilford at Northwest Guilford: Northwest handed the Falcons their only loss during the 2019-20 season. That was last year, but these are still two of the best programs around.

Southwest Guilford at Ragsdale: Both teams lost some key players from 2019-20 to transfers — Tiir Nyok (High Point Christian) from Southwest and Mariah Frazier and Diamond Monroe (Dudley) from Ragsdale — but these are solid, well-coached teams who will learn a lot from this matchup.

Saturday

Page at Dudley: Page has some impact freshmen, as well as a couple of players who are back after sitting out last season, and coach Ed Johnson’s Pirates will find out right away how well they’ve jelled as they take on a loaded Dudley team on the second day of the new Big 4 Tip-Off Showcase.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

