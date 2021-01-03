Scouting high school basketball: Teams and games to watch

NCHSAA basketball teams can finally start playing games Monday after the season was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some area teams to watch this season, as well as some games to watch this week:
BOYS
TEAMS TO WATCH
Eastern Guilford: Senior G Kadyn Dawkins may not be the biggest player in the Triad, at 5-foot-8, but he is one of the most dynamic. Coach Joseph Spinks’ Wildcats also have senior F Kamell Smith, who brings football toughness and quarterback leadership to the basketball court.
Grimsley: Ahmil Flowers (High Point) will be hard to replace, but senior F Daniel Cooper, junior G Jayden Watlington and junior C Travis Shaw have played in some big games. Coach Darren Corbett has the Whirlies moving in the right direction.
Northern Guilford: The Nighthawks took off last season when they put the offense in Nolan Hodge’s hands. The junior G should be a year stronger and a year wiser, and senior G-F Adonijah Whitley and junior G Jackson Helms are back with experience. The wild card is junior G Manny Elliott, a transfer from Dudley.
Northwest Guilford: Coach Lee Reavis’ Vikings lost All-Area players Christain Hampton and Dean Reiber from a squad that reached the fourth round of the Class 4-A playoffs. It will be interesting to see how long it takes junior Gs Connor Ballou and Jackson Hartzell to make this team their own.
Page: The Pirates got better and better during Evan Fancourt’s first season as coach. They’ll try to build on that success behind All-Area G Jaden Ellis, senior G Zion Connor and junior G-F Josh Scovens, who looks like a potential breakout player.
GAMES TO WATCH THIS WEEK
Tuesday
Reidsville at Shining Light: The Rams lost three of their top four scorers from last season, but the one who’s back is N.C. State signee Breon Pass. This game and a visit to Northwest Guilford on Jan. 28 are the best chances for Guilford County fans to catch the player who scored 50 last season against Salisbury.
Friday
Big 4 Tip-Off Showcase at Grimsley, Page vs. Smith and Dudley vs. Grimsley: The first night of this new event offers two tantalizing matchups. Page takes on Dudley and Smith faces Grimsley on Saturday at Dudley.
McMichael at Northern Guilford: Northern can’t play outside the eight-team Mid-State 3-A during the regular season because the NCHSAA is limiting teams to 14 games, so Guilford County fans should take advantage of any opportunity to catch the Nighthawks at home.
Southwest Guilford at Ragsdale: Both of these teams are rebuilding, but this rivalry matchup is always entertaining.
GIRLS
TEAMS TO WATHCH
Bishop McGuinness: Coach Brian Robinson will build around sophomore F Tate Chappell and senior G Michelle Petrangeli after guiding the Villains to the Class 1-A East Regional final last season.
Dudley: The Panthers add Ragsdale transfer Gs Diamond Monroe (Elon signee) and Mariah Frazier (Appalachian State) to Towson signee C Quinzia Fulmore and senior G Marissa Wooten to give coach Frank McNeil four outstanding seniors.
Northern Guilford: Jayla Harris is a significant loss on and off the court, but senior F Milan Gordon, senior G Taylor Haynes and sophomore F Jadyn Newsome have helped coach Kim Furlough’s Nighthawks win some big games.
Northwest Guilford: The Vikings lose Megan Harkey, Reagan Kargo and Thalia Carter, but G Aniston Greene, C Jadyn Murray, G-F Shaena Riddles and G Madison Young are back for coach Haley Hackett, and they understand the expectations at Northwest.
Southeast Guilford: Losing Raven Preston to Quality Education Academy in Winston-Salem and two-time All-Area Player of the Year Kennedi Simmons to graduation hurts, but F Jessica Hopkins, F Millayna Redd and G Sydney Roberts are back and the championship culture coach Rachel Clark and her staff have built isn’t going anywhere as the Falcons seek another Class 3-A title.
GAMES TO WATCH THIS WEEK
Tuesday
East Forsyth at Bishop McGuinness: The Villains test themselves right away when they take on an East Forsyth team that has a lot of talent returning and could be the favorite in the Central Piedmont 4-A.
West Forsyth at Ragsdale: A solid West Forsyth team is a tough test to start the season for coach Ben Bradford’s Tigers, and after this game and Friday’s matchup with Southwest Guilford we should know a lot more about this Ragsdale team.
Friday
Southeast Guilford at Northwest Guilford: Northwest handed the Falcons their only loss during the 2019-20 season. That was last year, but these are still two of the best programs around.
Southwest Guilford at Ragsdale: Both teams lost some key players from 2019-20 to transfers — Tiir Nyok (High Point Christian) from Southwest and Mariah Frazier and Diamond Monroe (Dudley) from Ragsdale — but these are solid, well-coached teams who will learn a lot from this matchup.
Saturday
Page at Dudley: Page has some impact freshmen, as well as a couple of players who are back after sitting out last season, and coach Ed Johnson’s Pirates will find out right away how well they’ve jelled as they take on a loaded Dudley team on the second day of the new Big 4 Tip-Off Showcase.
