Scouting high school football: Week 3

Kickoffs 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
NORTHERN GUILFORD (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-0) at EASTERN ALAMANCE (2-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.
The essentials: This matchup has been a good one for as long as these teams have been in the same conference, and this year should be no exception. Northern Guilford's offensive firepower with senior QB Will Lenard leading the way was on display in a 27-0 win at McMichael that was called at halftime because of bad weather and a 67-6 pummeling of Northeast Guilford. Eastern Alamance hasn't been as potent as usual, but is always well-coached by John Kirby. The winner of this game has the inside track on the conference title with only Western Alamance posing a serious threat. Both get the Warriors at home, Eastern Alamance on April 2 and Northern Guilford on April 9.
NORTHWEST GUILFORD (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-0) at PAGE (0-0, 0-2)
The essentials: Northwest Guilford hasn't been 3-0 since the 2018 season, but has a great opportunity to do just that and build momentum heading into its trip to Grimsley on March 19. Coach Kevin Wallace's Vikings have been building experience and depth for a couple of years and look like they're ready to return to the playoffs. Page's youth and lack of size up front were exposed in humbling losses at Dudley and West Forsyth, but the Pirates will be up for their home opener, especially with a pregame ceremony paying tribute to former student-athlete Sincere Davis, who died March 12, 2019.
RAGSDALE (1-1) at REIDSVILLE (1-0)
The essentials: Ragsdale is coming off a 21-20 win over rival Southwest Guilford, but playing a 2-A team is no breather for the 4-A Tigers when that team is Reidsville. The Rams have won three of the last four NCHSAA Class 2-A titles (they lost the other championship game in overtime) and are coming off a 48-14 win at East Surry, the only team to beat them last season. If Ragsdale can hold its own against a Reidsville team that is loaded with potential all-state players (QB Kyle Pinnix, WR-DB Breon Pass and DL Ki Rankin among them), the Tigers could be in the hunt in the Metro 4-A Conference.
OTHER GAMES
Dudley (0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 2-0) at Smith (0-0, 0-2)
East Forsyth (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-2) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0)
Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-0 overall) at Asheboro (0-2, 0-2)
Eastern Randolph (2-0 PAC 7 2-A, 2-0) at Andrews (1-0, 1-1)
Grimsley (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-0) at High Point Central (0-0, 1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
McMichael (0-2 Mid-State 3-A, 0-2) at Morehead (0-2, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.
Parkland (0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-2) at Southwest Guilford (0-0, 1-1)
Rockingham County (1-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-2, 0-2)
Southern Alamance (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-0) at Southeast Guilford (1-0, 1-1)
Western Guilford (0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-2) at Mount Tabor (0-0, 2-0)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.