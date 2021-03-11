Scouting high school football: Week 3

Kickoffs 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NORTHERN GUILFORD (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 2-0) at EASTERN ALAMANCE (2-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.

The essentials: This matchup has been a good one for as long as these teams have been in the same conference, and this year should be no exception. Northern Guilford's offensive firepower with senior QB Will Lenard leading the way was on display in a 27-0 win at McMichael that was called at halftime because of bad weather and a 67-6 pummeling of Northeast Guilford. Eastern Alamance hasn't been as potent as usual, but is always well-coached by John Kirby. The winner of this game has the inside track on the conference title with only Western Alamance posing a serious threat. Both get the Warriors at home, Eastern Alamance on April 2 and Northern Guilford on April 9.