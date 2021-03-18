Scouting high school football: Week 4

Kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted
FRIDAY'S GAMES
MOUNT TABOR (1-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-0) at DUDLEY (1-0, 3-0)
The essentials: All three of this week's featured games are matchups that are likely to decide conference titles, and Mount Tabor-Dudley might be the best of the bunch. Mount Tabor has won the last four meetings, including a NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoff game in 2019. The Spartans go into this year's game with a defense that is loaded with playmakers, led by senior LBs Josiah Banks and Max U'Ren. The offense is a run-first group that features the McIntyres, QB Tyress and RB B.J. Dudley counters with a typically solid defense and an offense that can hurt opponents on the ground with RB Milan Summers or through the air with TE Johncarlos Miller and WR Mekhi Wall, and dual-threat QB Jahmier Slade makes it all work. Turnovers have played a big role in this rivalry lately and probably will again.
NORTHWEST GUILFORD (1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0) at GRIMSLEY (1-0, 3-0), streaming at Greensborosports.com
The essentials: Both teams are coming off big road wins in their Metro 4-A openers, Northwest at Page and Grimsley at High Point Central. Northwest relies on its offensive line and RB Carson Cassety to set the tone, with TE Jake Sowards also doing damage on play-action passes from Micah Salmon. The Vikings' stingy defense will be tested by a Grimsley attack that features junior QB Alonza Barnett, junior RB Jeiel Melton and senior TE Lawson Albright. Grimsley's defense, led by junior DLs Travis Shaw and Tamorye Thompson and senior LB Sincere Burnette, is averaging seven tackles for losses and three sacks per game. Unless Ragsdale is better than it has shown, this game is probably for the conference title.
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-1) at EASTERN GUILFORD (2-0, 2-0)
The essentials: Yes, it's early, but this rivalry matchup looks like a conference championship game once again. Southeast is coming off a 33-7 win over Southern Alamance, and senior RB Jalen Fairley (324 yards rushing 6 TDs) continues to carry the offensive load for the Falcons. Sophomore LB-DE Alex McCalop leads the defense with 28 tackles and two fumble recoveries, including a scoop-and-score against Dudley. Eastern has gotten two big games from senior RB Hezekia Newby (461 yards, 5 TDs), but senior QB Kamell Smith has been more effective running than passing since basketball season ended. The team that can move the ball through the air should have the edge.
OTHER GAMES
Andrews (1-1 PAC 7 2-A, 1-2) at Randleman (3-0, 3-0)
Asheboro (0-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-3) at Southern Guilford (1-0, 2-0)
Eastern Alamance (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0) at Rockingham County (2-1, 2-1)
High Point Central (1-2) at Southern Alamance (1-1)
McMichael (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Western Alamance (3-0, 3-0)
North Stokes (0-1 Northwest 1-A, 2-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 0-3)
Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-3) at Morehead (0-3, 0-3), 6:30
Parkland (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3)
Person (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Northern Guilford (2-1, 2-1)
Ragsdale (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-2) at Page (0-1, 0-3)
Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-0) at Carrboro (0-1, 0-3)
Reynolds (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at East Forsyth (0-0, 0-2)
Smith (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Southwest Guilford (1-0, 2-1)
POSTPONED
Glenn (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0), COVID-19 issues in West Forsyth's program
