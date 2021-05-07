Scouting the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship

HISTORY

These teams met in the Class 2-A West Regional final in 2017, with Reidsville winning 27-20, and again in a regional semifinal in 2018, with the Rams prevailing 21-14. The Reidsville coaches have a lot of respect for Cougars coach Joey Robinson and his staff, but state championship games are what the Rams live for. They've won 21 titles and are a fumble in overtime in 2017 away from playing for their fifth straight championship.

THE MATCHUP

You know what you're going to get when you face Mountain Heritage. The Cougars will run the ball and feature QB Gabe Silvers on the ground, along with RB Kason Hall, and look to hit an occasional deep pass if they catch defensive backs with their eyes in the backfield. Their defense is solid, but solid may not be enough against a typically explosive Reidsville offense. Senior QB Kyle Pinnix is a two-time state championship game MVP and RB Ste'vian Harrison has more than 1,000 yards rushing. The Rams' stats are even more impressive when you consider that most of their games have had a running clock in the second half. And don't sleep on a Reidsville defense, led by Ki Rankin up front, that has pitched five shutouts. If that weren't enough, the Rams also have run back six kicks for touchdowns.