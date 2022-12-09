Scouting the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship

REIDSVILLE (14-1) vs. EAST DUPLIN (14-1)

11 a.m. Saturday

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

TV: WMYV-48

Radio: WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM; WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM.

Tickets: $15 (plus service charge) online at gofan.co

How they got here

Reidsville (first in Mid-State 2-A): Madison, 76-14; Providence Grove, 51-25; Chase, 30-0; Maiden, 35-7; Lawndale Burns, 32-14.

East Duplin (first in East Central 2-A): North Pitt, 71-16; Warsaw Kenan, 31-17; Clinton, 28-27; Whiteville, 49-6; Wallace-Rose Hill, 28-26.

By the numbers

Reidsville: 41.3 points per game, 10.5 ppg against; 150.5 ypg rushing and 191.1 ypg passing.

East Duplin: 44.9 points per game, 15.5 ppg against; 295.0 ypg rushing and 79.7 ypg passing.

Players to watch

REIDSVILLE

Offense

No. 14 QB Al Lee: 138-of-215 passing, 2,166 yards, 29 TDs, 7 INTs, 198 yards rushing, 5 TDs.

No. 6 RB Jeremiah Redd: 114 carries, 722 yards, 9TDs.

No. 3 RB Trey Poteat: 61 carries, 574 yards, 5 TDs.

No. 1 ATH Que'shyne Flippen: 52 catches, 878 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 3 pick-sixes, 2 punt-return TDs, fumble recovery.

No. 15 WR/DB Dionte Neal: 47 catches, 708 yards, 9 TDs, 2 rushing TDs, state-leading 12 INTs, 3 pick-sixes, 10 pass break-ups.

Defense

No. 18 DE Kendre Harrison: 81 tackles, 21 TFLs, 9 sacks, 16 hurries.

No. 51 DL/OL Nycer Kelly: 89 tackles, 21 TFLs, 6 sacks.

No. 5 LB/RB Paul Widerman: 132 tackles, 14 TFLs, 5 sacks, INT, fumble recovery, 47 carries, 358 yards, 7 TDs, 2 receiving TDs.

No. 11 LB Aidan Mansfield: 127 tackles, 4 INTs, 1½ sacks, 2 fumble recoveries.

No. 2 S/WR Jaden "J.D." McCain: 85 tackles, 4 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 sacks, 10 catches, 307 yards, 4 TDs.

EAST DUPLIN

Offense

No. 4 QB/P Zack Brown: 54-of-92 passing, 1,161 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs, 188 yards rushing, 5 TDs, 32.5 yards per punt.

No. 3 RB/DE Avery Gaby: 220 carries, 2,004 yards, 40 TDs, 3 receiving TDs, 3 sacks.

No. 1 RB/DB Nizaya Hall: 96 carries, 901 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs.

No. 20 RB/LB Kade Kennedy: 45 carries, 505 yards, 5 TDs, 139 tackles, 14 TFLs, 2½ sacks.

No. 9 WR Jesse Clinesmith: 13 catches, 256 yards, 4 TDs.

Defense

No. 53 DT/G Rodrigo Sanchez: 94 tackles, 12 TFLs, 2 sacks.

No. 11 LB/S Brecken Bowles: 114 tackles, 12 TFLs, 2 fumble recoveries, sack.

No. 12 LB Jackson Gause: 125 tackles, 7 TFLs, INT, 5 forced fumbles.

No. 15 S Elam Moore: 95 tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 INTs, sack.

No. 1 S Daunte Hall: 94 tackles, 7 INTs.

History

East Duplin is playing in a state championship football game for only the second time in school history. Coach Battle Holley's Panthers lost a 16-14 heartbreaker to Lenoir Hibriten in 2017 in Class 2-AA.

For Reidsville, playing in a state championship game is the expectation. The Rams are seeking their 23rd title and their fifth in seven years. Their most recent championship game appearance was also at Kenan Stadium, where they beat Burnsville Mountain Heritage 35-6 to cap the spring 2021 season.

The matchup

East Duplin presents some unique challenges with its wing-T offense. RB Avery Gaby not only runs hard, but can break away from defenders in the open field, as evidenced by his 2,004 yards and 40 TDs rushing. The Panthers are not one-dimensional, although the ground is their preferred mode of transport with the football, as junior QB Zack Brown has passed for 1,161 yards with 18 TDs and five interceptions. Containing East Duplin will be all about playing assignment football and adjusting on the fly for a Reidsville defense that seems to get better with each game.

The Rams' offense hasn't put up its typical eye-popping numbers this season, but Reidsville can hurt opponents in a number of ways. Jeremiah Redd and Trey Poteat run the ball effectively behind a solid offensive line, and WRs Que'shyne Flippen and Dionte Neal can score any time they touch the ball. East Duplin can't afford to give up big plays and fall behind by more than one possession.

Special teams often play an outsized role in championship games, so it will be imperative for East Duplin to keep the Rams' dangerous kick-returners in check.

Prediction

This is a very good East Duplin squad that beat a lot of good teams to get here, but the Panthers' defense has given up points in some key games. That's not a good trait to have against a Reidsville team that can score a number of ways. The Rams have gotten a disproportionate number of touchdowns this season from their defense, which has forced a remarkable 51 turnovers. Expect Reidsville to add to that total and make enough plays offensively to bring home a 23rd state title. Reidsville, 30-13