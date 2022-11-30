Scouting the NCHSAA Class 2-A West football championship game

NO. 3 LAWNDALE BURNS (13-1) at NO. 1 REIDSVILLE (13-1)

7:30 p.m. Friday

Community Stadium, Reidsville

Tickets: $10

How they got here

Burns (first in Southern Piedmont 2-A/1-A): Morehead, 62-13; Shelby, 42-0; Salisbury, 24-20; Monroe, 49-40.

Reidsville (first in Mid-State 2-A): Madison, 76-14; Providence Grove, 51-25; Forest City Chase, 30-0; Maiden, 35-7.

By the numbers

Burns: 44.4 points per game, 12.4 ppg against.

Reidsville: 41.9 points per game, 10.3 ppg against.

Players to watch

BURNS

Offense

No. 1 QB Ben Mauney: 196-of-278 passing, 3,235 yards, 36 TDs, 5 INT.

No. 3 RB Jeremiah Norris: 165 carries, 1,256 yards, 16 TDs, 16 catches, 155 yards, 2 TDs.

No. 2 ATH Ryan Thompson: 70 catches, 1,042 yards, 13 TDs, 54 carries, 322 yards, 11 TDs, 327 return yards, 3 TDs.

No. 15 WR Kahari Surratt: 31 catches, 687 yards, 7 TDs.

No. 12 WR L.J. Allen: 30 catches, 449 yards, 6 TDs.

Defense

No. 13 DE Travis Coletrane: 10 TFLs, 6 sacks.

No. 4 LB Cahari Haynes: 86 tackles, 12 TFLs, 2 fumble recoveries, sack.

No. 10 Amari Rankin-Littlejohn: 13 TFLs, 3 sacks.

No. 25 S Nick Vinson: 20 TFLs, 6 sacks, INT.

No. 18 P Johnny Johnson: 39.5 yards per punt, 11 inside 20.

REIDSVILLE

Offense

No. 14 QB Al Lee: 126-of-194 passing, 1,983 yards, 27 TDs, 6 INTs, 209 yards rushing, 5 TDs.

No. 6 RB Jeremiah Redd: 103 carries, 673 yards, 8 TDs, 9 catches, 116 yards, 2 TDs.

No. 3 RB Trey Poteat: 57 carries, 564 yards, 5 TDs.

No. 1 ATH Que'shyne Flippen: 50 catches, 828 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 2 pick-sixes, 2 punt-return TDs, fumble recovery.

No. 15 WR/DB Dionte Neal: 44 catches, 693 yards, 9 TDs, 2 rushing TDs, state-leading 12 INTs, 3 pick-sixes.

Defense

No. 18 DE Kendre Harrison: 74 tackles, 19 TFLs, 7½ sacks.

No. 51 DL/OL Nycer Kelly: 89 tackles, 21 TFLs, 6 sacks.

No. 5 LB Paul Widerman: 123 tackles, 14 TFLs, 5 sacks, INT.

No. 11 LB Aidan Mansfield: 121 tackles, 4 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries.

No. 2 S Jaden "J.D." McCain: 76 tackles, 4 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 sacks.

At stake

The winner advances to the NCHSAA Class 2-A state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. The East Regional championship game matches No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) and No. 2 East Duplin (13-1). Reidsville lost to Wallace-Rose Hill 35-28 in overtime in the 2017 Class 2-A title game at Kenan during a run of five straight final appearances, four of them victories.

The matchup

Another week, another high-scoring opponent coming to Community Stadium in the 2-A West playoffs. Two weeks ago it was Forest City Chase, and Reidsville shut out the Trojans 30-0. Last week it was Maiden, and the Rams won 35-7. This week it's a Lawndale Burns team averaging 44.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs feature QB Ben Mauney, ATH Ryan Thompson and two other receivers with catches for at least 440 yards, and they complement that passing game with 1,250-yard rusher Jeremiah Norris. Reidsville will need to get Burns into third-and-long situations where freshman Kendre Harrison and senior Nycer Kelly can get pressure on Mauney and either sack him or force him into throws that CBs Que'shyne Flippen and Dionte Neal can break on.

Offensively, the Rams want to avoid turnovers and get the ball into the hands of Flippen, Neal and the rest of their plethora of playmakers as often as possible. QB Al Lee has been in the playoffs before and knows what it takes at this level, and the offensive line has been giving him enough time to do just that.

Prediction

Reidsville has been forcing turnovers and turning them into points throughout the playoffs and figures to do so again Friday night against Burns. The Rams' defense has found its identity with LBs Aidan Mansfield and Paul Widerman leading the way. Burns will score some points because the Bulldogs are that good, but Reidsville seems destined to get back to Chapel Hill where they won their most recent state title in spring 2021. Reidsville, 38-22