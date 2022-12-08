Scouting the NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship game

GRIMSLEY (15-0) vs. NEW BERN (15-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

TV: WMYV-48

Radio: WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM; WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM.

Tickets: $15 (plus service charge) online at gofan.co

How they got here

Grimsley (first in Metro 4-A): Davie County, 69-37; Charlotte Catholic, 42-30; Charlotte Independence, 44-36; Cornelius Hough, 40-37 (3 OT); Matthews Weddington, 28-27.

New Bern (first in Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A): Raleigh Sanderson, 56-14; Wilmington Hoggard, 21-0; Durham Jordan, 38-33; Rolesville, 70-34; Raleigh Millbrook, 35-27.

By the numbers

Grimsley: 44.5 points per game, 20.7 ppg against; 279.5 ypg rushing and 173.4 ypg passing.

New Bern: 45.4 points per game, 10.9 ppg against; 388.3 ypg rushing and 31.5 ypg passing.

Players to watch

GRIMSLEY

Offense

No. 15 QB Ryan Stephens: 125-of-201 passing, 2,067 yards, 20 TDs, 2 INTs, 1,037 yards rushing, 24 TDs.

No. 22 RB Mitchell Summers: 241 carries, 2064 yards, 24 TDs.

No. 2 RB Jacarion Maynard: 73 carries, 644 yards, 7 TDs.

No. 8 WR/DB Terrell Anderson: 63 catches, 1,169 yards, 10 TDs, INT.

No. 3 WR/DB Alex Taylor: 62 catches, 957 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs.

Defense

No. 55 DT Jamaal Jarrett: 63 tackles, 18 TFLs, 4 sacks, INT.

No. 11 DE Bryce Davis: 85 tackles, 24 TFLs, 12 sacks, 27 hurries.

No. 1 LB/RB Khalil Stimpson: 97 tackles, 9 TFLs, 2 sacks, 36 carries, 312 yards, 5 TDs.

No. 23 DB Fred Sellars: 38 tackles, 5 INTs, 13 pass break-ups.

No. 6 DB Deon McLaughlin: 42 tackles, 4 INTs, fumble recovery.

NEW BERN

Offense

No. 2 QB Damaree Tucker: 122 carries, 1,145 yards, 15 TDs, 14-of-31 passing, 473 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs.

No. 1 RB Aronne Herring: 154 carries, 1,895 yards, 27 TDs.

No. 6 RB Jayden Wallace: 130 carries, 1,208 yards, 15 TDs.

No. 16 RB Malachi Dockett: 88 carries, 728 yards, 5 TDs.

Defense

No. 10 DT K.J. Sampson: 96 tackles, 23 TFLs, 18 sacks, 35 hurries.

No. 11 DE Will Brimmer: 52 tackles, 13 TFLs, 11 sacks, 29 hurries.

No. 90 DT Taevion Cox: 72 tackles, 9 TFLs, 4½ sacks, 20 hurries.

No. 7 LB Notavein Green: 95 tackles, 7 TFLs, 5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries.

No. 14 DB Chamir Wright: 26 tackles, 7 INTs.

No. 8 DB Amari Birth: 32 tackles, 5 INTs.

History

This is Grimsley's second appearance in a NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game in three seasons, after the Whirlies beat Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28-8 in the spring 2021 final at Kenan Stadium. Grimsley (and Greensboro Senior High) has won or shared 11 state championships in football and lost seven title games.

New Bern is 3-4 all-time in NCHSAA championship games, with the Bears' most recent title coming in Class 4-A in 2014. Six of New Bern's seven NCHSAA title game appearances have come since 2002.

Matchup

This is a very different type of offense than Grimsley has seen in this year's playoffs. New Bern's triple-option attack has produced one of the top-five rushing seasons in NCHSAA history (5,825 yards) and features three runners with at least 1,100 yards, led by 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior Aronne Herring. The Bears will try to control the ball and the clock and keep Grimsley's explosive offense off the field. For the Whirlies' defense this is a test of assignment football. Grimsley has to get strong play from its stout front and be sound or it could be a long, frustrating evening.

The Whirlies' offense takes what the defense gives, but New Bern (10.9 ppg against) hasn't given much. Grimsley's ability to hit deep shots with QB Ryan Stephens throwing to junior WRs Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor often forces defenses to help in coverage with at least one safety, and that has opened up the run game for Stephens and RBs Mitchell Summers and Jacarion Maynard behind a tough, experienced line. New Bern's defensive line, featuring Florida State commit K.J. Sampson and fellow DT Taevion Cox, is as good as the Whirlies have seen this season.

Prediction

This is a game where both defenses will be challenged in ways they haven't been all season. If either team can force multiple turnovers, that could be the difference in the game. If it comes down to special teams, New Bern punter Zach McConnell has the ability to flip the field, but he has to keep the ball away from Grimsley's return men and the Bears have to hold up in protection. The Whirlies' ability to block an extra-point attempt and a field-goal try in the fourth quarter gave them a one-point win over Weddington in last week's 4-A West final. It might take that kind of play again Friday night. Grimsley, 21-20