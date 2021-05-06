Scouting the NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship

Cardinal Gibbons hasn't really been tested since its opener, a 21-8 win at Raleigh Leesville Road. The Crusaders are deep and sound and make very few mistakes despite playing a lot of people. That's the mark of good coaching by Steven Wright and his staff. Sophomore QB Connor Clark is an impressive physical specimen at 6 feet 6 and 215 pounds and will have plenty of Power Five scholarship offers by his senior year because of his ability to throw the football. When Cardinal Gibbons runs, the first choice is Donovan Shepard, a 5-9, 165-pound speedster, but the most dangerous weapon for the Crusaders is 6-2, 200-pound senior Brock Biestek, who causes problems for defenses as a runner and as a receiver. He'll line up in the backfield, in the slot or as an H-back.

Grimsley's defense is led by juniors Travis Shaw and Tamorye Thompson up front tying up blockers in front of LBs Camden Allison, Clifton Buckrham, Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson. If Shaw and Thompson don't get into the backfield, one or more of the backers usually do, and the Whirlies force turnovers (13 INTs, 9 fumble recoveries). Offensively, Grimsley's ability to make big plays on the ground or through the air is epitomized by junior QB Alonza Barnett, who has accounted for 30 TDs. RB Jeiel Melton is a strong runner who also protects Barnett in passing situations, and when the Whirlies throw they can choose from among four receivers with at least 23 catches, 300 yards and two TDs. Defensively, Cardinal Gibbons is particularly strong up front, where senior John Caramanico spends a lot of time in the backfield. Neither team has a particularly strong kicking game, but Grimsley has blocked three punts.