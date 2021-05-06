Scouting the NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship

A preview of Grimsley's Class 4-A state championship football game on Friday night:
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (9-0) vs. Grimsley (9-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill
How to follow
TV: WMYV
Radio: WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5
Audio: TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
Tickets
$17.05 (includes service charge), online only at NCHSAA.org. Parking is free.
How they got here
Cardinal Gibbons (East Regional champion): Fayetteville Pine Forest, 49-7; Richmond, 28-14; New Bern, 30-14.
Grimsley (West Regional champion): East Forsyth, 27-13; Durham Hillside, 42-7; Matthews Butler, 28-21.
By the numbers
Cardinal Gibbons: 41.2 points per game, 8.4 points against.
Grimsley: 36.1 points per game, 8.1 points against.
Players to watch
Cardinal Gibbons
Offense
No. 18 QB Connor Clark: 1,339 yards passing, 19 TDs, 4 INTs.
No. 2 RB-SB Brock Biestek: 653 yards rushing, 8 TDs, 35 catches, 419 yards, 4 TDs.
No. 23 RB Donovan Shepard: 748 yards, 4 TDs rushing.
No. 75 T James Caramanico
Defense
No. 95 DL John Caramanico: 20.5 TFLs, 4 sacks
No. 30 LB Carter Scearce: 11 TFLS, 3 sacks
No. 31 DB Djuan Scott: 3 INTs.
Grimsley
Offense
No. 14 QB Alonza Barnett: 1,719 yards passing, 22 TDs, 3 INTs, 398 yards rushing, 8 TDs
No. 15 RB Jeiel Melton: 799 yards rushing, 9 TDs
No. 12 WR Tyson Resper: 30 catches, 452 yards, 5 TDs
No. 1 WR Christian Tutuh: 24 catches, 305 yards, 6 TDs
No. 8 TE Lawson Albright: 27 catches, 368 yards, 2 TDs
No. 17 WR Anthony Dunkins: 23 catches, 366 yards, 8 TDs
Defense
No. 2 DL Travis Shaw: 27 TFLs, 5 sacks
No. 22 DL Tamorye Thompson: 23 TFLs, 11 sacks
No. 25 LB Quentin Williamson: 21 TFLs
No. 5 LB Sincere Burnette: 13 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 blocked punts
No. 4 DB-WR Caleb Curtain: 7 INTs
No. 9 DB-P Myles Gowens: 3 INTs
History
This is the first meeting between these programs. Cardinal Gibbons' only appearance in a NCHSAA state championship game was in 2019, when the Crusaders lost to East Forsyth, 24-21. That's the same East Forsyth team that won 21-20 at Grimsley in the 2019 West Regional final. Grimsley is playing in a state championship game for the first time since 2005, when the Whirlies lost to Greenville Rose, 21-0. The school's most recent state title came in 1960, when it was still known as Greensboro Senior High and beat Reynolds, 19-7.
The matchup
Cardinal Gibbons hasn't really been tested since its opener, a 21-8 win at Raleigh Leesville Road. The Crusaders are deep and sound and make very few mistakes despite playing a lot of people. That's the mark of good coaching by Steven Wright and his staff. Sophomore QB Connor Clark is an impressive physical specimen at 6 feet 6 and 215 pounds and will have plenty of Power Five scholarship offers by his senior year because of his ability to throw the football. When Cardinal Gibbons runs, the first choice is Donovan Shepard, a 5-9, 165-pound speedster, but the most dangerous weapon for the Crusaders is 6-2, 200-pound senior Brock Biestek, who causes problems for defenses as a runner and as a receiver. He'll line up in the backfield, in the slot or as an H-back.
Grimsley's defense is led by juniors Travis Shaw and Tamorye Thompson up front tying up blockers in front of LBs Camden Allison, Clifton Buckrham, Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson. If Shaw and Thompson don't get into the backfield, one or more of the backers usually do, and the Whirlies force turnovers (13 INTs, 9 fumble recoveries). Offensively, Grimsley's ability to make big plays on the ground or through the air is epitomized by junior QB Alonza Barnett, who has accounted for 30 TDs. RB Jeiel Melton is a strong runner who also protects Barnett in passing situations, and when the Whirlies throw they can choose from among four receivers with at least 23 catches, 300 yards and two TDs. Defensively, Cardinal Gibbons is particularly strong up front, where senior John Caramanico spends a lot of time in the backfield. Neither team has a particularly strong kicking game, but Grimsley has blocked three punts.
Prediction
Cardinal Gibbons is not going to beat itself, so Grimsley will have to make some plays on both sides of the ball to end a title drought that dates to 1960. Look for Barnett to keep the Crusaders off-balance and for the Whirlies' defense to either score or set up at least one touchdown. Grimsley, 20-13
