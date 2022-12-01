Scouting the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football championship game

NO. 6 MATTHEWS WEDDINGTON (13-1) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (14-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday

Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro

Radio: WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM; WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM.

Tickets: $10

How they got here

Weddington (first in Southern Carolina 4-A): Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, 29-19; Concord Cox Mill, 30-14; Northwest Guilford, 35-14; Asheville A.C. Reynolds, 17-10.

Grimsley (first in Metro 4-A): Davie County, 69-37; Charlotte Catholic, 42-30; Charlotte Independence, 44-36; Cornelius Hough, 40-37 (3 OT).

By the numbers

Weddington: 37.1 points per game, 18.0 ppg against.

Grimsley: 45.7 points per game, 20.3 ppg against.

Players to watch

WEDDINGTON

Offense

No. 12 QB Tyler Budge: 211-of-350 passing, 2,933 yards, 31 TDs, 13 INTs, 242 yards, 3 TDs rushing.

No. 34 RB Nick Diamond: 72 carries, 573 yards, 9 TDs.

No. 9 WR Evan Gilbert: 55 catches, 852 yards, 9 TDs.

No. 2 WR Zymill Patterson: 53 catches, 724 yards, 10 TDs.

No. 1 TE Griffin Reimer: 46 catches, 530 yards, 6 TDs.

Defense

No. 10 DE/QB Knox Willingham: 66 tackles, 15 TFLs, 6½ sacks, 20 hurries, 41 carries, 239 yards, 7 TDs.

No. 55 DT Aiden Harris: 53½ tackles, 9½ TFLs, 4 sacks.

No. 3 LB Jack Collins: 120½ tackles, 8½ TFLs, 2 INTs.

No. 27 LB Braedan Barger: 82 tackles, 13 TFLs, sack, INT.

No. 7 LB Evan Easterling: 81 tackles, 6 TFLs, 1½ sacks, INT.

GRIMSLEY

Offense

No. 15 QB Ryan Stephens: 118-of-188 passing, 1,960 yards, 19 TDs, 2 INTs, 1,003 yards rushing, 24 TDs.

No. 22 RB Mitchell Summers: 223 carries, 1,961 yards, 21 TDs.

No. 2 RB Jacarion Maynard: 60 carries, 549 yards, 7 TDs.

No. 8 WR/DB Terrell Anderson: 57 catches, 1,065 yards, 9 TDs, INT.

No. 3 WR/DB Alex Taylor: 62 catches, 957 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs.

Defense

No. 55 DT Jamaal Jarrett: 53 tackles, 15 TFLs, 4 sacks, INT.

No. 11 DE Bryce Davis: 78 tackles, 22 TFLs, 11 sacks, 24 hurries.

No. 1 LB/RB Khalil Stimpson: 79 tackles, 9 TFLs, 36 carries, 312 yards, 5 TDs.

No. 23 DB Fred Sellars: 37 tackles, 5 INTs, 11 pass break-ups.

No. 6 DB Deon McLaughlin: 32 tackles, 4 INTs, fumble recovery.

At stake

The winner advances to the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. The East Regional championship game matches No. 12 Raleigh Millbrook (13-1) and No. 2 New Bern (14-0). The last time Grimsley played at Kenan, the Whirlies beat Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28-8 in the spring 2021 Class 4-A title game.

The matchup

Like most teams that reach the regional finals, Weddington is far from one-dimensional on offense, but the Warriors are most effective when 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior QB Tyler Budge is throwing the football. He has tossed 13 interceptions, and he probably hasn't seen a defensive front as deep as the Grimsley group that features Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett and sophomore standouts Bryce Davis and Andre Hill.

The Whirlies are seeing a strong defense for the second time in as many weeks after overcoming a stout Hough group. Weddington has held opponents to an average of 18 points per game, and that number goes down to 13 if you throw out the first three games of the season when the Warriors were finding their way. Grimsley does have an offense that is loaded with playmakers, from senior QB Ryan Stephens to junior receivers Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor and sophomore running back Mitchell Summers.

One area the Whirlies need to clean up if they're going to beat a typically tough, disciplined Weddington team is penalties. Grimsley was flagged 10 times for 113 yards against Hough. Seventy-five of those penalties came on personal fouls, mostly face-mask calls. The Whirlies can't afford to prolong Warriors drives or short-circuit their own so frequently if they want to reach the state final.

Prediction

When you get this deep into the 4-A West playoffs, every game matches two great teams and this one is no exception. Weddington might not look as imposing as Independence or Hough getting off the buses, but the Warriors are just that and will come north with a plan and the talent to execute it. Grimsley has been through three straight playoff battles and has found a way to win each one. This one should take them back to Chapel Hill for their second state championship game in three seasons. Grimsley, 29-21