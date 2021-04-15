Scouting the NCHSAA football playoffs: Week 1

CLASS 3-AA WEST, NO. 8 DUDLEY (6-1) at NO. 1 WATAUGA (5-1), 7:30

The essentials: It's strange to see Dudley as the lowest seed in a football playoff bracket, but the Panthers are here because of a 9-6 loss to eventual Piedmont 3-A Conference champion Mount Tabor in Week 4. A defense led by senior LB Jahrie Little (24 TFLs, 17 sacks) and DT Jhyheem Pittman (13 TFLs, 7 sacks) can keep Dudley in almost any game, but it's the offense that needs to be more diverse than just running Milan Summers (1,083 yards, 21 TDs rushing), as good as he's been. If TE Johncarlos Miller (shoulder) can play after being sidelined since the Tabor game, it would open a lot of things for WR Mekhi Wall and QB Jahmier Slade. Watauga moves the ball almost exclusively on the ground, and that plays right into the strength of Dudley's defense.