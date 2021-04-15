Scouting the NCHSAA football playoffs: Week 1

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
Friday's games.
CLASS 4-AA WEST, NO. 7 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (6-1) at NO. 2 CHARLOTTE MYERS PARK (7-0), 7
The essentials: Northwest Guilford is back in the playoffs after a one-year absence, but the Vikings have drawn a Myers Park team that MaxPreps ranks No. 12 in the state and that may be a little bit low. The Mustangs feature a defense that has held its opponents to an average of just 9.4 points per game. Junior DE Deems May — yes, he's the son of the former North Carolina and NFL player of the same name — is a threat off the edge. Junior RB Jacob Newman, whose father, Tim, also played in the NFL, leads the Myers Park ground attack with 630 yards and five TDs. Northwest Guilford will rely on senior QB Micah Salmon (1,226 yards passing, 410 yards rushing, 19 total TDs) and RB Carson Cassetty. The Vikings' defense is led by highly recruited junior LB Xavier Simmons.
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 8 EAST FORSYTH (3-3) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (6-0), 7:30, streaming at GreensboroSports.com and TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: This is not the same East Forsyth team that lost to Grimsley 27-7 in Week 2. The Eagles are still young, but sophomore QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor has grown into his role and junior Je'mon Smith has emerged as a go-to back. Defensively, East will be challenged by a diverse Grimsley attack that features junior QB Alonza Barnett, junior RB Jeiel Melton and a host of talented receivers led by TE Lawson Albright (Northwestern signee) and WR Caleb Curtain (Elon). The Whirlies' defense is led by junior DT Travis Shaw, who has scholarship offers from all of the nation's top programs, junior DE Tamorye Thompson and senior LBs Clifton Buckrham, Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson. The key for Grimsley in the playoffs will be the continued development of some youngsters on the offensive line.
CLASS 3-AA WEST, NO. 8 DUDLEY (6-1) at NO. 1 WATAUGA (5-1), 7:30
The essentials: It's strange to see Dudley as the lowest seed in a football playoff bracket, but the Panthers are here because of a 9-6 loss to eventual Piedmont 3-A Conference champion Mount Tabor in Week 4. A defense led by senior LB Jahrie Little (24 TFLs, 17 sacks) and DT Jhyheem Pittman (13 TFLs, 7 sacks) can keep Dudley in almost any game, but it's the offense that needs to be more diverse than just running Milan Summers (1,083 yards, 21 TDs rushing), as good as he's been. If TE Johncarlos Miller (shoulder) can play after being sidelined since the Tabor game, it would open a lot of things for WR Mekhi Wall and QB Jahmier Slade. Watauga moves the ball almost exclusively on the ground, and that plays right into the strength of Dudley's defense.
CLASS 3-AA EAST, NO. 7 CLAYTON (6-1) at NO. 2 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (6-1), 7
The essentials: These are teams that are not unfamiliar with each other, as Southeast Guilford beat Clayton 13-6 in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. This Clayton team wins with defense, holding opponents to an average of 9.4 points per game. The Comets will be challenged by a Southeast offense that features RBs Jalen Fairley (1,049 yards, 13 TDs rushing) and Deron McQuitty (400 yards, 5 TDs). If QB Zion Fleming can hit a big play or two while limiting turnovers, the Falcons are good enough defensively behind DE Alex McCalop and LBs Max Steele to make it to the second round of the playoffs.
Area teams also playing
Class 4-A West, No. 6 Matthews Butler (6-1) at No. 3 Glenn (5-1), 7
Class 3-AA West, No. 7 Alexander Central (5-2) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (7-0), 7
Class 3-A East, No. 6 Southern Guilford (5-2) at No. 3 Havelock (7-0), 7
Class 2-AA West, No. 8 Canton Pisgah (6-1) at No. 1 North Davidson (6-1), 7:30
Class 2-AA West, No. 5 Oak Grove (5-2) at No. 4 Ashe County (7-0), 7
Class 2-AA East, No. 5 McMichael (2-5) at No. 4 Croatan (6-1), 6:30
Class 2-A West, No. 5 Walkertown (5-0) at No. 4 Shelby (5-2)
Class 2-A West, No. 7 Forbush (6-0) at No. 2 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1), 7:30
Class 2-A East, No. 8 Southwest Onslow (4-1) at No. 1 Reidsville (6-0), 7
Class 1-AA West, No. 7 North Moore (4-3) at No. 2 East Surry (6-1), 7
Class 1-AA West, No. 6 Mount Airy (5-2) at No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (7-0), 7:30
Class 1-A West, No. 7 Winston-Salem Prep (5-2) at No. 2 Robbinsville (7-0)
