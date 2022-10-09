Seven area football players named to N.C. Shrine Bowl roster

Seven area football players have been named to the North Carolina roster for the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
East Forsyth and Reagan led the way with two representatives each, while Davie County, Grimsley and Reynolds also saw players chosen. Here are the selections (listed alphabetically):
• WR Que'sean Brown, East Forsyth.
• DT Jamaal Jarrett, Grimsley.
• DB Tashawn Jeter, Reynolds.
• OL Sam Pendleton, Reagan.
• QB Jaylen Raynor, East Forsyth.
• DE Semaj Turner, Reagan.
• P/K Palmer Williams, Davie County.
The annual Shrine Bowl, matching the top seniors from North Carolina and South Carolina, will be played Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School's Vikings Stadium.
