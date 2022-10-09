 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seven area football players named to N.C. Shrine Bowl roster

Grimsley defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett has been selected to represent North Carolina in the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star football game Dec. 17 in Spartanburg, S.C.

Seven area football players have been named to the North Carolina roster for the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

East Forsyth and Reagan led the way with two representatives each, while Davie County, Grimsley and Reynolds also saw players chosen. Here are the selections (listed alphabetically):

 WR Que'sean Brown, East Forsyth.

 DT Jamaal Jarrett, Grimsley.

 DB Tashawn Jeter, Reynolds.

 OL Sam Pendleton, Reagan.

 QB Jaylen Raynor, East Forsyth.

 DE Semaj Turner, Reagan.

 P/K Palmer Williams, Davie County.

The annual Shrine Bowl, matching the top seniors from North Carolina and South Carolina, will be played Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School's Vikings Stadium.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

