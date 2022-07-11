Seven Bill White Scholarships to be awarded

Jacksonville’s normal practice fields are a construction site. Heavy equipment. Dirt mounds. Scaffolding, steel beams and some concrete walls. It’s where the Jaguars should be holding minicamp this week and training camp next month. Instead, the team is cramped onto the game-day field for offseason workouts and will bus to a nearby high school for training camp. The setup is far from ideal, but the end result should be worth the trouble. It will land the Jags a $120 million performance center that will get the team out of its home stadium for the first time since its inception nearly three decades ago.