Seven Bill White Scholarships to be awarded

GREENSBORO — Seven former Colt League baseball players from the area will receive this year's Bill White Scholarships.

The amounts range from $500 to $2,000, and this year's recipients and the schools they plan to attend are:

Tyler Albright (Grimsley), Duke.

 Adam Cromer (Western Guilford), Southern Wesleyan.

 Colby Daniel (Siler City Jordan-Matthews), Central Carolina Community College.

 Samuel Francis (Dudley), Wake Forest.

 Jackson Hill (Page), North Carolina.

 John Martin (Western Alamance), N.C. State.

 Evan Wyrick (Northern Guilford), Pitt Community College.

The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following his death from cancer. White was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (for 15- and 16-year-olds) locally in 1965. The fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. The criteria include academic excellence, citizenship and financial need. Bobby Dawson was the first recipient in 1981, and since then nearly 300 scholarships have been awarded totaling more than $275,000.

This year's scholarships will be awarded between the opening night games of the Colt East Zone Tournament on July 20 at Stoner-White Stadium. Bill White's granddaughter, Courtney Lowrance, and Bobby Dawson will present the checks and plaques. This year, for the first time, an Ed Phillips Courage Award will be presented to one of the recipients. Ed, who died in September, was chairman of Greensboro Youth Baseball (Colt Baseball).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

