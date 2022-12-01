Sheetz Holiday Classic basketball pairings set

What
Annual high school basketball tournament
When
Dec. 27-29
Where
Southwest Guilford HS
Participating teams
Boys — Andrews, Glenn, High Point Central, Oak Grove, Piedmont Classical, Southern Guilford, Southwest Guilford, West Forsyth.
Girls — Andrews, Glenn, High Point Central, High Point Christian, Oak Grove, Southern Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Wesleyan.
Admission
$20 for a three-day pass, $8 for a single-day pass. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gofan.co.
Opening-round schedule
Dec. 27
Boys
Jim Coggins gym
Andrews vs. Piedmont Classical, noon
Southern Guilford vs. Glenn, 1:30 p.m.
High Point Central vs. West Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Grove at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Jim Coggins gym
High Point Christian vs. Oak Grove, 3 p.m.
Southern Guilford at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
Annex gym
Wesleyan vs. Oak Grove, noon
High Point Central vs. Glenn, 1:30 p.m.