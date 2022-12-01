 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheetz Holiday Classic basketball pairings set

Annual high school basketball tournament

When

Dec. 27-29

Where

Southwest Guilford HS

Participating teams

Boys — Andrews, Glenn, High Point Central, Oak Grove, Piedmont Classical, Southern Guilford, Southwest Guilford, West Forsyth.

Girls — Andrews, Glenn, High Point Central, High Point Christian, Oak Grove, Southern Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Wesleyan. 

Admission

$20 for a three-day pass, $8 for a single-day pass. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gofan.co.

Opening-round schedule

Dec. 27

Boys

Jim Coggins gym

Andrews vs. Piedmont Classical, noon

Southern Guilford vs. Glenn, 1:30 p.m.

High Point Central vs. West Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Grove at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Jim Coggins gym

High Point Christian vs. Oak Grove, 3 p.m.

Southern Guilford at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

Annex gym

Wesleyan vs. Oak Grove, noon

High Point Central vs. Glenn, 1:30 p.m.

