Signing day: N.C. A&T signs seven football players in early period

RECAPPING THE CLASS
The Aggies signed just seven players Wednesday. The group consisted of three cornerbacks, one offensive lineman, one defensive lineman and a quarterback.
OVERALL THOUGHTS
The Aggies went heavy on cornerbacks, reflecting the need to defend more spread passing attacks, and signed three from North Carolina. The common thread among them is size, with all three big enough to grow into safeties. Six of the seven A&T signees are in-state recruits. The exception is Zach Yeager, a dual-threat QB who had offers from all of the Ivy League schools, so he shouldn't have any trouble picking up the offense. Wide receiver Jamison Warren was a part of back-to-back NCHSAA Class 4-A title teams at East Forsyth and should fit right in with an Aggies program that expects to play for championships. Avarion Cole and Nathaniel Spindle also bring that winning mentality after claiming the 2019 Class 4-AA title at Charlotte Vance, which has been renamed for the late Charlotte civil rights attorney Julius L. Chambers.
AVARION COLE
CB
6-1, 205
CHARLOTTE | CHAMBERS
Coach Sam Washington says: “He’s a football player in the traditional sense. He is not afraid to get in there and mix it up. I can see him playing early for us.”
HENRY DANIEL
DE
6-2, 225
CREEDMOOR | SOUTH GRANVILLE
Coach Sam Washington says: “He has length, size and is very athletic. It is very impressive how he runs and changes directions."
KORION SHARPE
OL
6-4, 315
CHARLOTTE | ROCKY RIVER
TERRELL SPICER
CB
6-3, 170
JACKSONVILLE | NORTHSIDE
NATHANIEL SPINDLE
CB
5-11, 185
CHARLOTTE | CHAMBERS
Coach Sam Washington says: “He can run, run. He is great in one-on-one coverage. He is a great addition to what we are trying to be here as an institution and as a football program.”
JAMISON WARREN
WR
5-11, 175
KERNERSVILLE | EAST FORSYTH
Coach Sam Washington says: “He has all the attributes you want a receiver to have. He runs routes well, he is a student of the game and catches everything that comes close to him.”
ZACH YEAGER
QB
6-2, 200
MINNEAPOLIS | NORTH
Coach Sam Washington says: “I think Zach is our future, but there is no question he has the talent to compete for time on the field along with our veterans.”
THOUGHTS ON THE GROUP
With a FCS limit of 30 total players receiving full or partial aid in a class and a hard cap of the equivalent of 63 full rides in the program, it's hard to know exactly where the Aggies stand. But coach Sam Washington and his staff have been creative in finding ways to get the players they want into the program. Expect them to add players in the spring signing period, which starts Feb. 3, 2021, and runs through April 1.
COACH SAM WASHINGTON SAYS ...
“Today we put together some important pieces, but the full puzzle has not been put together. We were able to sign some impressive players in this midyear class before February gets here. We lost one of the best receivers in program history in Elijah Bell, so I thought we did a good job of addressing some needs at receiver. I thought we met a need at defensive end with a special player, and we added some speed. I’m excited about getting these guys out on the field.”
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!