Smith, Greensboro Day advance to HAECO boys final

GREENSBORO — Derrick Partee knew it wasn’t going to be pretty. The Smith boys basketball coach told his Golden Eagles they were going to be in a defensive battle with coach Darren Corbett’s Grimsley Whirlies on Wednesday night in their HAECO Invitational semifinal.

“The thing about Coach Corbett is his teams are always going to be great defensively,” Partee said. “You’re not going to be in the 70s. You’re not going to be in the 80s.”

The two city rivals were in the 40s at the end Wednesday night, when a tough fadeaway jumper from the left baseline by Markquan Gilbert with about a minute to play gave Smith its first lead of the night and proved to the difference in a 47-46 victory.

The Golden Eagles (10-1) will play 18-time tournament champion Greensboro Day (13-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday for the title at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Gilbert’s shot was not exactly what Partee wanted, but the powerfully built 6-foot-3 senior guard got what he wanted on the play.

“I felt him on my hip,” Gilbert said of the Grimsley defender, “so I just hit him with a drop step.”

“That was a terrible shot,” Partee said with a laugh. “I would much rather have seen more ball movement, but we’ve had three game-winners this year by three different guys, and it’s always been the guy who wanted it.”

In a 61-58 win at Southern Durham on Dec. 6, it was C.J. Neely. Against Grimsley in the teams’ first meeting, Nov. 21 in the Big Four Tip-Off Classic, it was Gage Lattimore at the buzzer in a 71-68 victory.

This time, Gilbert “wanted it, and I’m a players’ coach,” Partee said. “Then we got in the huddle and the coaches were saying zone (defense) there at the end, but the kids were saying, ‘No, let’s play man and switch it.’ We played man and switched it.”

The Golden Eagles got enough stops in the final minute to seal the victory. But their comeback from a deficit that reached 10 points with a little more than a minute to go in the third quarter might not have been possible without one huge stop.

A Grimsley player got out on the break ahead of everyone and had a layup to make it a 12-point game. Instead, Smith sophomore guard C.J. Neely hustled back to block the shot. The Golden Eagles followed with back-to-back 3-pointers by Lattimore and Braylon Collins and were only down 39-35 going to the fourth quarter.

“That was a huge play,” Partee said of the block by Neely, who is also a standout receiver for Smith’s football team. “He’s good, and he just competes. That was one of those plays. He can’t dunk the ball, but he pinned it on the glass.”

Thanks to those big plays by the Golden Eagles, they will face a Greensboro Day team that advanced to the championship game with a 61-42 win over previously unbeaten Southeast Guilford. Coach Freddy Johnson’s Bengals held Southeast to 29 percent field-goal shooting for the game and attacked the basket enough to earn 33 free throws, although they only made 18.

“We had a great effort on the defensive end, particularly shutting down their big kid early,” Johnson said, referring to Southeast’s 6-9 Ahmed Jawo, who had five points and seven rebounds before fouling out.

Greensboro Day also used its superior depth to wear down the Falcons. Ten Bengals scored, led by Addison Newkirk and Virginia Tech signee Jaydon Young with 12 points each.

“Senior year you have to go out with a bang,” Young said. “I feel my teammates from the past texting me. Cam Hayes. Jackson Noble. Everybody. It feels good to be back in the championship game.”

It also feels good for Johnson, who missed last year’s tournament while in COVID-19 isolation protocols.

“I’m so happy to get to play in this thing again,” the state’s all-time winning basketball coach said of the HAECO. “It’s nice just to be coaching in it again this year after last year.”

Box scores

Southeast Guilford 11 11 9 11 — 42

Greensboro Day 19 15 12 15 — 61

SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (9-1) — Kenny Miller 5-10 4-6 16, Trace Moffitt 3-11 0-0 7, Ahmed Jawo 2-4 1-2 5, Byron Arant-Coleman 2-5 0-0 5, Jerry Sims 0-5 3-4 3, Jason Hancock 0-4 2-2 2, Giovanni Nannucci 1-6 0-0 2, Jordan Dollard 1-3 0-0 2, Micah Martin 0-0 0-1 0, Khaleb Satterfield 0-1 0-0 0, Patrick Poole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 10-15 42.

GREENSBORO DAY (13-2) — Jaydon Young 5-8 0-1 12, Addison Newkirk 3-7 5-6 12, Will Otto 3-8 2-8 9, Joe Bachman 2-5 3-3 7, Julius Reese 1-5 3-4 6, Jordan Moody 2-2 0-0 6, Cam Spencer 1-2 2-2 4, James Stainback 0-0 2-2 2, Kohi Strickland 1-3 0-2 2, Justin Elliott 0-0 1-3 1, Alphonso Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Jaden Palmore 0-1 0-2 0, Reid Carrier 0-4 0-0 0, Owen Augunas 0-0 0-0 0, Pierce Bowman 0-0 0-0 0, J.J. Fullwood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 18-33 61.

Three-point goals–Southeast Guilford 4-21 (Miller 2-5, Moffitt 1-8, Arant-Coleman 1-1, Hancock 0-2, Nannucci 0-1, Satterfield 0-1, Sims 0-3), Greensboro Day 7-18 (Young 2-5, Moody 2-2, Reese 1-3, Newkirk 1-2, Otto 1-1, Palmore 0-1, Carrier 0-3, Strickland 0-1). Fouled out–Jawo. Rebounds–Southeast Guilford 37 (Jawo 7), Greensboro Day 38 (Bachman, Newkirk 6). Assists–Southeast Guilford 10 (Miller 4), Greensboro Day 12 (Carrier 4). Total fouls–Southeast Guilford 22, Greensboro Day 13.

Grimsley 9 16 14 7 — 46

Smith 9 12 14 12 — 47

GRIMSLEY (7-4) — Zacch Wiggins 7-9 5-6 19, Nick Elliott 3-11 6-6 13, Jaylon Bumpass 4-10 0-1 8, Alex Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, Nick Keith 1-6 0-0 2, Liam McCarthy 0-1 0-0 0, Synarus Twitty 0-0 0-0 0, Faizon Brandon 0-1 0-0 0, Bryce Davis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 11-13 46.

SMITH (10-1) — C.J. Neely 5-9 4-6 14, Markquan Gilbert 4-13 1-3 9, Gage Latimore 2-7 0-1 6, Zavier Neely 3-5 0-0 6, Nick Aikens 2-3 0-2 4, Braylon Collins 1-7 0-0 3, Jahlil Green 1-2 1-2 3, Joshua Hughes 1-3 0-0 2, Jahveer Branch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 6-14 47.

Three-point goals–Grimsley 1-9 (Elliott 1-5, Bumpass 0-1, Keith 0-2, Wiggins 0-1), Smith 3-13 (Lattimore 2-4, Collins 1-7, Hughes 0-1, C.J. Neely 0-1). Rebounds–Grimsley 33 (Taylor 8), Smith (Gilbert 10). Assists–Grimsley 6 (Elliott 2), Smith 8 (Three with 2). Total fouls–Grimsley 16, Smith 14.

