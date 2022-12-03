Indiana blanks UNCG 2-0 in NCAA soccer tournament Elite 8

Maouloune Goumballe and Samuel Sarver scored for the Hoosiers as Indiana shut out UNCG 2-0 on Saturday in an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament game in front of 3,622 at UNCG Soccer Stadium.
Goumballe scored at the 15:50 mark of the first half, off an assist from Brett Babej. Sarver’s goal, at 63:42 in the second half, was unassisted.
Indiana improved to 13-4-6, while UNCG’s season ends with a record of 13-2-6.
Indiana now advances to the College Cup at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, where it will face Pittsburgh on Friday.
It will be Indiana’s 22nd trip to the College Cup as the Hoosiers go for their ninth national title.