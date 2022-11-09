Triad goes big on soccer: Weekend tournament expected to be biggest locally

GREENSBORO — The largest soccer tournament ever hosted in the Triad comes to the Bryan Park Soccer Complex this weekend, officials say.

The complex will serve as the anchor site for the NC Fusion Adidas Clash Saturday and Sunday, the Greensboro Sports Foundation announced Wednesday morning.

The NC Fusion Adidas Clash debuted in 1996. That year, the entire event took place at the Bryan Park Soccer Complex. This year's tournament will now span from Springwood Park in Gibsonville to Truist Sports Park in Bermuda Run and include 281 men’s teams playing on 35 fields at five locations and 191 women’s teams playing at 25 fields at three locations. The foundation said teams are coming from seven states and the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is projecting the tournament will have a local economic impact of $3.53 million with participants and spectators booking what amounts to 4,000 to 5,000 hotel room nights.

And the tournament kicks off a series of soccer events over the next 12 months at Bryan Park's soccer complex that officials expect will make about a $60 million economic impact locally during that time.

Greensboro Sports Foundation president Richard Beard called it "a record-setting 2023 soccer calendar."

“The Bryan Park Soccer Complex is a key component of our incredible sports tourism market,” Beard said in a news release. “NC Fusion and the Greensboro CVB do an incredible job recruiting these huge events. Great facilities give us the ability to host these events. It’s critical that we continue to invest in a complex which opened 35 years ago. Each year we build upon the success of the previous year and generate additional impact for our community.”

Next up is the NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Championships Nov. 18-19 at the Bryan Park's Macpherson Stadium. The games were moved to Macpherson Stadium from UNCG, which is projected as a top 16 seed in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament and thus will host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, according to the release.

Teammates talk about the 2022 East-West boys soccer game

Here's the schedule of youth soccer events coming to the Bryan Park Soccer Complex in 2023:

Feb. 17-19: NC Fusion Southern Soccer Girls Showcase

Feb. 23-26: NC Fusion Southern Soccer Boys Showcase

March 17-20: USYS Girls Elite 64 National Showcase

March 24-27: USYS Boys Elite 64 National Showcase

April 27-May 3: Girls Academy League 15-19 National Showcase

May 19-21: NC Fusion Cup

June 15-18: ECNL Regional Championships

June 25-July 2: ECNL Boys Playoffs

Sept. 1-3: NC Fusion Labor Day Shootout

Nov. 9-12: Conference Carolinas Soccer Championships

Nov. 10-12: NC Fusion Adidas Clash