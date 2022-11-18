UNCG soccer coach restores championship attitude

When Chris Rich arrived as the new men's soccer coach at UNC Greensboro three years ago, he felt he had found a place that would truly embrace the sport.

"The program, historically, was a great program. It's a job you want," Rich says. "I always thought it was a destination job because of the stadium, and it's in a position to lead, where you can win and they care about soccer."

Rich had two choices, and in picking UNCG, he saw a school that put a priority on the soccer program. But what he found was a situation that was in need of repair and restoration.

"... The program was in a bad spot. Really bad," he says. "The culture was poor, and so many things off the field. It was a party culture, very poor discipline, and we had to flip it."

Rich started with the players, retaining only a few from the previous team who would adopt the new philosophy.

"And we got guys that bought into who we were, our culture, our standard, our expectations, that wanted to be here," he says. "And that wanted to have that chip on the shoulder mentality."

The conversion has resulted in UNCG's 21st appearance in the NCAA tournament, the 12th appearance as a Division I school, and the second time under Rich's guidance. The Spartans (13-1-4), a No. 12 seed after winning the Southern Conference championship with a 2-1 victory over Mercer, will play Ohio State on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at UNCG Soccer Stadium. The Buckeyes scuttled the prospect of an all-Triad matchup when they hung a 3-0 shutout on Wake Forest on Thursday.

If the stars align properly, an in-state showdown remains a possibility. High Point defeated North Carolina, 2-0, earlier Thursday and advances to face Stanford in a second-round game on Sunday. Should the locals prevail, the Panthers and Spartans would clash.

But for the moment, Rich is focused on Ohio State and a chance for a tenth win at home. Had the Demon Deacons won, Rich says he would have faced a team that possesses the ball for long periods of time and it very technical. Instead, it's the Buckeyes, whose style is different. Think Big 10 on the pitch instead of the gridiron.

"Ohio State is direct, bigger, stronger, more physically dominant that we'll have to deal with in terms of size," he says. "Ohio State will bully you."

Among those leading the fight against the Buckeye bullies are Marco Afonso and Ismail El Harchi, two forwards who have combined for 16 goals this season. El Harchi scored the game-winning goal in the Mercer game. French-born midfielder J.C. Ngando was the Southern Conference player of the year and is among the nation's leaders in assists with 13. Rich also says defenders Sami Lachekar, Marco Milanese and Emmanuel Hagan will also play key roles in the team's success.

Niclas Wild started in goal for 17 of UNCG's 18 games and has a 0.88 goals against average with five shutouts. Jarrett Payne started the other game and he also recorded a shutout.

With the program now pointed in the proper direction, Rich can get wrapped up in type of moment that he worked to re-establish.

"I love the atmosphere under the lights," he says. "And there's no better feeling."