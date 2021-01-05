Some high school basketball games have been postponed

While school officials say they can't comment on why some scheduled high school basketball games Tuesday night and beyond are not being played, it appears that positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing are sidelining some Triad teams just two days into the delayed NCHSAA season.

Bishop McGuinness has postponed the first four scheduled games of its boys and girls basketball seasons, including home games Tuesday night against East Forsyth. Athletics director Jeff Stoller said in an email that he couldn't address the reason for the postponements, but the number of games postponed would correspond to the typical 10- to 14-day quarantine period for a positive COVID-19 test or contact tracing.

The Grimsley boys basketball team has withdrawn from the inaugural Big Four Tip-Off Showcase that is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. No reason was given for the move, but the Grimsley girls team remains a part of the event, along with the boys and girls teams from Dudley, Page and Smith.

Instead of playing boys games at Grimsley and girls games at Page on Friday, all three games in the Big Four Tip-Off Showcase that day will be played at Page. The Grimsley and Dudley girls will play at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Smith and Page girls at 6 and the Smith and Page boys at 7:30. On Saturday, three games will be played at Dudley: Smith-Grimsley girls at 2 p.m., Page-Dudley girls at 3:30 and Page-Dudley boys at 5.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

