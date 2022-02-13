Spartans come up empty vs. Mercer

GREENSBORO – Takeaways from UNCG’s 73-64 men’s basketball loss to visiting Mercer on Sunday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum:
The Spartans had lots riding on this game, trying to build on a three-game winning streak and solidify a top-four spot in the Southern Conference standings.
“Our energy and our effort wasn’t there,” UNCG guard Dante Treacy said. “I think we got a little too comfortable. We were rolling. We just got comfortable and complacent.”
There were few signs of an upper-division team.
“Unfortunately, Mercer did not see our identity,” UNCG coach Mike Jones said. “We weren’t gritty and tough and energetic. It’s hard. We’re the type of team that has to bring that night-in and night-out.”
UNCG (15-11, 7-7 Southern Conference) has four regular-season games remaining. Mercer (14-13, 7-7) will hold any tiebreaker with the Spartans based on the regular-season sweep.
The Spartans could have used a split of the season series with Mercer. UNCG had rematches with four previous foes this season, ending up with splits with Furman, Wofford, Virginia Military Institute and The Citadel.Treacy said the Spartans lacked an energized pace in this rematch. Now, it’s time to crank it up.
“Pay attention to the little details,” Treacy said. “We got to really be more hungry.”
The importance of De’Monte Buckingham to the Spartans is clear.
He’s the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. So his six points without a rebound were uncharacteristic, coming off the bench for 19 minutes after missing a game.
Jones said he didn’t expect him back so soon because of an ankle injury.
His absence might have been camouflaged in a 20-point win Thursday night against visiting The Citadel, though the Spartans won’t win often if his numbers are at those levels from Sunday.
Looking for a good show? Mercer forward Felipe Haase obliged. He racked up 28 points on 9-for-14 shooting, making five 3-pointers.
He’s capable of big games, but who saw this coming?
Haase, a South Carolina transfer, poured in 41 points against Winthrop in the second game of the season. Since then, this matched largest output.
Still, he had only 13 points in the first meeting with UNCG and hadn’t been above the 17-point mark the past 10 games.
On Sunday, Haase had 17 of Mercer’s first 34 points.
Hard to believe that the Bears arrived on a three-game losing streak.
“I didn’t think we had the energy that we’ve had the last three games,” Jones said. “We didn’t have the same energy. … (Mercer) started off with confidence. Once you allow a team to have confidence at the beginning, it’s hard to turn it off sometimes.”
Mercer didn’t crack when UNCG rallied. The Bears called timeout at 7:19 after UNCG cut the margin to 55-47, coach Greg Gary pounding an eraser board in frustration.
The Spartans trimmed what was once an 18-point deficit to six twice with more than 4½ minutes left. Mercer scored on the next possession each time.
“We started to play a lot more desperate and aggressive and energetic when it got crunch time,” Jones said. “Sometimes that’s too late.”
The hole wasn’t down to six again until Kobe Langley’s 3 with 1:03 to play. The gap never narrowed again.
UNCG’s offense sputtered again against Mercer. Its second-worst shooting outing of the season came in the first meeting with 36.7 percent in the Bears’ 55-49 victory Jan. 13. This time, the Spartans didn’t reach the 50-point mark until less than six minutes remained.