Spartans come up empty vs. Mercer

Hard to believe that the Bears arrived on a three-game losing streak.

“I didn’t think we had the energy that we’ve had the last three games,” Jones said. “We didn’t have the same energy. … (Mercer) started off with confidence. Once you allow a team to have confidence at the beginning, it’s hard to turn it off sometimes.”

Mercer didn’t crack when UNCG rallied. The Bears called timeout at 7:19 after UNCG cut the margin to 55-47, coach Greg Gary pounding an eraser board in frustration.

The Spartans trimmed what was once an 18-point deficit to six twice with more than 4½ minutes left. Mercer scored on the next possession each time.

“We started to play a lot more desperate and aggressive and energetic when it got crunch time,” Jones said. “Sometimes that’s too late.”

The hole wasn’t down to six again until Kobe Langley’s 3 with 1:03 to play. The gap never narrowed again.