Sports attendance, the Triad and North Carolina venues: Here's what we know
013121-gnr-spt-ncatbkbphotos (copy)

A spectator at an A&T basketball game in January.

 KHADEJEH NIKOUYEH, NEWS & RECORD

Indoor sports arenas with seating of more than 5,000 will be allowed to have attendance at 15 percent of their capacity, and outdoor venues will be allowed to seat spectators at 30 percent capacity.

But how soon and how many exactly? Here's what we know, or don't know, from organizations that have made statements Wednesday (click on links to learn more from each organization):

N.C. High School Athletic Association

ACC

The league women's and men's basketball tournament will be in the Greensboro Coliseum in March. A statement, from earlier in the day, from a league spokesperson:

"We’ll evaluate what effect this may have the upcoming tournaments. We’ll want to continue to keep the health and safety of our teams at the forefront and if discussions result in any changes we would communicate that in the future."

North Carolina

Wake Forest

Carolina Hurricanes

Charlotte Hornets

From the Hornets' web site:

We are excited that Governor Cooper has granted the opportunity for fans to begin returning to indoor arenas and entertainment venues. We have remained in contact with state and county officials, as well as the NBA, throughout the last year and are preparing a plan that we believe will allow fans to safely return to Spectrum Center in the near future.

With the health of our guests, players and staff as our top priority, we have implemented a variety of upgrades to ensure that Spectrum Center is as safe as possible, including increased levels of air filtration and purification, as well as enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Additionally, we have earned a pair of third-party certifications for the protocols we have put in place, the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council – which we were the first facility in North Carolina to receive last September – and the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations & Management from International WELL Building Institute.

We look forward to working with Governor Cooper, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and our state and county health officials to reopen Spectrum Center to fans soon.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

East Carolina

