Sports events on the air for Friday, April 23
COLLEGES

Baseball

5 p.m.: The Citadel at UNCG (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: Nebraska at Michigan State (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Duke at Virginia (ACCNX)

6 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina (ACCNX)

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACCNX)

8 p.m.: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (SEC)

8 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

Women's lacrosse

5 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ACCNX)

Softball

6 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi (SEC)

6 p.m.: Northwestern at Michigan (ESPNU)

Football

6 p.m.: Georgia Tech spring game (ACC)

Tennis

10 a.m.: SEC, women's championship (SEC)

12:30 p.m.: SEC, men's championship (SEC)

GOLF

9 a.m.: European, Gran Canaria Open (Golf)

3:30 p.m.: PGA, Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Golf)

6:30 p.m.: LPGA, LA Open (Golf)

MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard (ESPN2)

MLB

2 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (MLB)

7:10 p.m.: New York Yankees at Cleveland (ESPN+)

7:15 p.m.: Arizona at Atlanta (Bally Sports South)

10 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

NBA

7:45 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Cleveland at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)

10:05 p.m.: Denver at Golden State (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Boston at Buffalo (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Rangers (NHL)

8 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles (NHL)

RODEO

10 p.m.: Nampa Invitational, Unleash the Beast Tour (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Cologne at Augsburg (ESPN+)

2:55 p.m.: Premier, Everton at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Sporting Kansas City (FS1)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Necaxa at Tijuana (FS1)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP, Barcelona Open, Serbia Open, and Stuttgart Open (Tennis)

