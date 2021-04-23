Sports events on the air for Friday, April 23

COLLEGES
Baseball
5 p.m.: The Citadel at UNCG (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: Nebraska at Michigan State (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Duke at Virginia (ACCNX)
6 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina (ACCNX)
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACCNX)
8 p.m.: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (SEC)
8 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)
Women's lacrosse
5 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ACCNX)
Softball
6 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi (SEC)
6 p.m.: Northwestern at Michigan (ESPNU)
Football
6 p.m.: Georgia Tech spring game (ACC)
Tennis
10 a.m.: SEC, women's championship (SEC)
12:30 p.m.: SEC, men's championship (SEC)
GOLF
9 a.m.: European, Gran Canaria Open (Golf)
3:30 p.m.: PGA, Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Golf)
6:30 p.m.: LPGA, LA Open (Golf)
MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard (ESPN2)
MLB
2 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (MLB)
7:10 p.m.: New York Yankees at Cleveland (ESPN+)
7:15 p.m.: Arizona at Atlanta (Bally Sports South)
10 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
NBA
7:45 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Cleveland at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)
10:05 p.m.: Denver at Golden State (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Boston at Buffalo (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Rangers (NHL)
8 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles (NHL)
RODEO
10 p.m.: Nampa Invitational, Unleash the Beast Tour (CBS Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Cologne at Augsburg (ESPN+)
2:55 p.m.: Premier, Everton at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Sporting Kansas City (FS1)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Necaxa at Tijuana (FS1)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ATP, Barcelona Open, Serbia Open, and Stuttgart Open (Tennis)