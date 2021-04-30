Sports events on the air for Friday, April 30

COLLEGES
Baseball
4 p.m.: Western Carolina at UNCG (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Florida A&M at Norfolk State (ESPNU)
5 p.m.: High Point at Winthrop (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame (ACCNX)
5 p.m.: La.-Monroe at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: N.C. State at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU (SEC)
7 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPNU)
Women’s lacrosse
Noon: ACC, Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)
2:30 p.m.: ACC, Syracuse vs. Boston College (ACC)
5 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: Big Ten, Northwestern vs. Rutgers-Ohio State winner (Big Ten)
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Maryland-Michigan winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Penn State winner (Big Ten)
Softball
6 p.m.: N.C. State at Florida State (ACCNX)
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: European, Tenerife Open (Golf)
Noon: Champions, Insperity Invitational (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, Valspar Championship (Golf)
10:30 p.m.: LPGA, World Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
Noon: Kentucky Oaks (NBC Sports)
MLB
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Toronto (Bally Sports South)
7 p.m.: New York Mets at Philadelphia (MLB)
7:10 p.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)
NBA
8 p.m.: Portland at Brooklyn (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NFL Draft
7 p.m.: Rounds 2 and 3 (WXLV, NFL, ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Montreal (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Vegas at Arizona (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Werder Bremen (ESPNews)