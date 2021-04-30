 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Friday, April 30
0 comments

Sports events on the air for Friday, April 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 042621

COLLEGES

Baseball

4 p.m.: Western Carolina at UNCG (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Florida A&M at Norfolk State (ESPNU)

5 p.m.: High Point at Winthrop (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame (ACCNX)

5 p.m.: La.-Monroe at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: N.C. State at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU (SEC)

7 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPNU)

Women’s lacrosse

Noon: ACC, Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)

2:30 p.m.: ACC, Syracuse vs. Boston College (ACC)

5 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: Big Ten, Northwestern vs. Rutgers-Ohio State winner (Big Ten)

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Maryland-Michigan winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Penn State winner (Big Ten)

Softball

6 p.m.: N.C. State at Florida State (ACCNX)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: European, Tenerife Open (Golf)

Noon: Champions, Insperity Invitational (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, Valspar Championship (Golf)

10:30 p.m.: LPGA, World Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

Noon: Kentucky Oaks (NBC Sports)

MLB

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Toronto (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: New York Mets at Philadelphia (MLB)

7:10 p.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)

NBA

8 p.m.: Portland at Brooklyn (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NFL Draft

7 p.m.: Rounds 2 and 3 (WXLV, NFL, ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Montreal (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Vegas at Arizona (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Werder Bremen (ESPNews)

3 p.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Southampton (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: USL, San Diego Loyal SC at Phoenix Rising (ESPN2)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP, Madrid Open, BMW Open, and Estoril Open (Tennis)

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News