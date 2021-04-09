Sports events on the air for Friday, April 9

AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Cook Out 250 (FS1)
COLLEGES
Baseball
3 p.m.: N.C. State at Boston College (ACC)
6 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACCNX)
6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi (SEC)
7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Iowa (Big Ten)
Softball
4 p.m.: Minnesota at Northwestern (ESPNU)
5 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Longwood at UNCG (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Duke at Florida State (ESPNU)
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: The Masters, On the Range (Paramount+, Masters.com)
9:15 a.m.: The Masters, featured groups (ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com)
9:25 a.m: The Masters, holes 4-6 (ESPN+, Masters.com)
10:45 a.m.: The Masters, Amen Corner (ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com)
11:45 a.m.: The Masters, holes 15-16 ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com)
3 p.m.: The Masters (ESPN)
MLB
4:30 p.m.: Colorado at San Francisco (MLB)
7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (Bally Sports South)
7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Cleveland, in progress (MLB)
9:10 p.m.: Oakland at Houston (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: San Diego at Texas, in progress (MLB)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Memphis at New York (NBA)
9 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee (Bally Sports Southeast)
10 p.m.: Washington at Golden State (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New Jersey (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at New York Islanders (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis (NHL)
MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Bellator 256, Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Showtime)
TENNIS
1 p.m.: WTA, Charleston Open (Tennis)
7 p.m.: WTA, Charleston Open (Tennis)