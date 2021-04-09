 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Friday, April 9
Sports events on the air for Friday, April 9

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Cook Out 250 (FS1)

COLLEGES

Baseball

3 p.m.: N.C. State at Boston College (ACC)

6 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACCNX)

6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Iowa (Big Ten)

Softball

4 p.m.: Minnesota at Northwestern (ESPNU)

5 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Longwood at UNCG (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Duke at Florida State (ESPNU)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: The Masters, On the Range (Paramount+, Masters.com)

9:15 a.m.: The Masters, featured groups (ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com)

9:25 a.m: The Masters, holes 4-6 (ESPN+, Masters.com)

10:45 a.m.: The Masters, Amen Corner (ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com)

11:45 a.m.: The Masters, holes 15-16 ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com)

3 p.m.: The Masters (ESPN)

MLB

4:30 p.m.: Colorado at San Francisco (MLB)

7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (Bally Sports South)

7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Cleveland, in progress (MLB)

9:10 p.m.: Oakland at Houston (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: San Diego at Texas, in progress (MLB)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Memphis at New York (NBA)

9 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee (Bally Sports Southeast)

10 p.m.: Washington at Golden State (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New Jersey (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at New York Islanders (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis (NHL)

MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Bellator 256, Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Showtime)

TENNIS

1 p.m.: WTA, Charleston Open (Tennis)

7 p.m.: WTA, Charleston Open (Tennis)

Breaking News