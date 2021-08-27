 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Friday, Aug. 27
AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series, Wawa 250 (NBC Sports)

COLLEGES

Field hockey

7 p.m.: Rutgers at Duke (ACCNX)

Men's soccer

7:30 p.m.: Liberty at Duke (ACCNX)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Duke at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: N.C. Central at Davidson (ESPN+)

FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: High school, North Cobb at Milton (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: CFL, Hamilton at Montreal (ESPNews)

7:30 p.m.: High school, Mount Airy at East Surry (WMYV)

GOLF

11 a.m.: Korn Ferry, Children's Hospital Championship (Golf)

1 p.m.: Champions, Ally Challenge (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, BMW Championship (Golf)

Midnight: European, European Masters (Golf)

4:45 a.m. Saturday: USGA, Curtis Cup (Golf)

MLB 

7:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Atlanta (Bally Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox (MLB)

8:05 p.m.: Houston at Texas (ESPN+)

MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: PFL, playoffs (ESPN2)

NFL PRESEASON

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Kansas City (NFL)

PARALYMPICS

5:30 p.m.: Triathlon, track and field (Olympic)

Midnight: Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby (NBC Sports)

3 a.m. Saturday: Swimming, basketball, wheelchair basketball, goalball (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Venezia vs. Udinese (Paramount+)

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, TSG Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Inter Milan at Hellas Verona FC (Paramount+)

6:30 p.m.: MLS, FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew (ESPN)

7:30 p.m: MLS, Toronto FC at CF Montréal (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Monterrey Bay FC at Club Tijuana (FS1)

SURFING

6:30 p.m.: Tahiti Pro (FS2)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPNews, ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Winston-Salem Open, Tennis in the Land (Tennis)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Phoenix at New York (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle (NBA)

