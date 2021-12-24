Sports events on the air for Friday, Dec. 24

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Hawaii Bowl, Memphis at Hawaii (ESPN)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Hawaii Bowl, Memphis at Hawaii (ESPN)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
UNCG will count on Brian Mackin’s background as an athletics director, a college conference administrator and a leader in a financial institut…
Wake Forest needs a new opponent for the Gator Bowl.
These area high school football players are expected to sign college letters of intent during the period that began Wednesday:
With 50 games already postponed, there was a fear the NHL would be unable to complete a full 82-game season while also taking a break of more than two weeks in February for the Olympics.
North Carolina State men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for one year for NCAA recruiting violations following an independen…
Streaming and cable TV listings for sports fans for Saturday, Dec. 18.
Streaming and cable TV listings for sports fans for Sunday, Dec. 19.
No matter what was ahead for the Virginia Tech women’s team after the tip against Radford, the Hokies’ Elizabeth Kitley already knew Sunday wo…
This wasn’t supposed to be how it ended.
The annual basketball tournament is Dec. 27-29 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.