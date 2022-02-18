Sports events on the air for Friday, Feb. 18

AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, NextEra Energy 250 qualifying (FS1)
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, NextEra Energy 250 (FS1)
10 p.m.: NHRA, Winternationals qualifying (FS1)
BASKETBALL
11:30 p.m.: Women, Athletes Unlimited, Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins (CBS Sports)
BOXING
9 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Men's basketball
5 p.m.: Butler at St. John's (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Ohio at Kent State (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Saint Peter's at Fairfield (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Maryland at Nebraska (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Wright State at Oakland (ESPN2)
Women's basketball
7 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown (FS2)
Baseball
3 p.m.: Evansville at N.C. State (ACCNX)
3 p.m.: California vs. Houston (MLB)
4 p.m.: UNCG at South Carolina (SEC+)
4 p.m.: Dayton at N.C. A&T, Bryant at East Carolina (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Seton Hall at North Carolina, VMI at Duke (ACCNX)
5 p.m.: Appalachian State at Campbell (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Lafayette at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Texas Christian vs. San Diego State (MLB)
Softball
10 a.m.: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State (ESPNU)
12:30 p.m.: Lehigh at N.C. State (ACCNX)
12:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Tennessee (SEC)
1 p.m.: Texas vs. Florida State (ESPNU)
3 p.m.: Fairfield at N.C. State (ACCNX)
3 p.m.: South Florida vs. Notre Dame (ACC)
4 p.m.: Rider at UNCG (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: LSU vs. Oklahoma State (ESPNU)
Gymnastics
6 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky (SEC)
7:30 p.m.: Auburn at Georgia (SEC)
9 p.m.: Alabama at LSU (ESPN)
Hockey
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn State (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth (CBS Sports)
GOLF
9:30 a.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational, main feed and featured holes (ESPN+)
10:15 a.m.: PGA, featured groups (ESPN+)
10:30 a.m.: PGA, marquee group (ESPN+)
Noon: Champions, Chubb Classic (Golf)
4 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)
4 p.m.: PGA, featured groups and featured holes (ESPN+)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)
LACROSSE
7:30 p.m.: NLL, Albany at Buffalo (ESPNews)
NBA
10:30 a.m.: Rising Stars practice (NBA)
7 p.m.: All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Team Worthy vs. Team Isiah (TNT)
9:30 p.m.: Team Payton vs. Team Barry (TNT)
2:30 a.m. Saturday: Rising Stars Challenge (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Nashville at Carolina (Bally Sports South)
8 p.m.: Florida at Minnesota (ESPN+, Hulu)
8:30 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas (ESPN+)
RUGBY
2 a.m. Saturday: Preseason NRL, Cowboys vs. Rabbitohs (FS2)
4 a.m. Saturday: Preseason NRL, Broncos vs. Titans (FS2)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Mainz (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Juventus (CBS Sports, Paramount+)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open or Open 13 (Tennis)
8 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open or Open 13 (Tennis)
WINTER OLYMPICS
All events stream live on Peacock; only live events listed unless noted
4 a.m.: Men's speed skating (USA)
5:30 a.m.: Figure skating, pairs short (USA)
8:45 a.m.: Men's ice hockey semifinal, Sweden vs. Russian Olympic Committee (USA)
7 p.m.: Alpine skiing, men's freestyle skiing half-pipe (USA)
8 p.m.: Men's freestyle skiing (WXII)
Midnight: Men's cross country skiing (USA)
4 a.m. Saturday: Women's biathlon (USA)