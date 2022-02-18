 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports events on the air for Friday, Feb. 18
AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, NextEra Energy 250 qualifying (FS1)

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, NextEra Energy 250 (FS1)

10 p.m.: NHRA, Winternationals qualifying (FS1)

BASKETBALL

11:30 p.m.: Women, Athletes Unlimited, Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins (CBS Sports)

BOXING

9 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

5 p.m.: Butler at St. John's (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Ohio at Kent State (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Saint Peter's at Fairfield (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Maryland at Nebraska (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Wright State at Oakland (ESPN2)

Women's basketball

7 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown (FS2)

Baseball

3 p.m.: Evansville at N.C. State (ACCNX)

3 p.m.: California vs. Houston (MLB)

4 p.m.: UNCG at South Carolina (SEC+)

4 p.m.: Dayton at N.C. A&T, Bryant at East Carolina (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Seton Hall at North Carolina, VMI at Duke (ACCNX)

5 p.m.: Appalachian State at Campbell (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Lafayette at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Texas Christian vs. San Diego State (MLB)

Softball

10 a.m.: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

12:30 p.m.: Lehigh at N.C. State (ACCNX)

12:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Tennessee (SEC)

1 p.m.: Texas vs. Florida State (ESPNU)

3 p.m.: Fairfield at N.C. State (ACCNX)

3 p.m.: South Florida vs. Notre Dame (ACC)

4 p.m.: Rider at UNCG (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: LSU vs. Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

Gymnastics

6 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: Auburn at Georgia (SEC)

9 p.m.: Alabama at LSU (ESPN)

Hockey

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn State (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth (CBS Sports)

GOLF

9:30 a.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational, main feed and featured holes (ESPN+)

10:15 a.m.: PGA, featured groups (ESPN+)

10:30 a.m.: PGA, marquee group (ESPN+)

Noon: Champions, Chubb Classic (Golf)

4 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)

4 p.m.: PGA, featured groups and featured holes (ESPN+)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)

LACROSSE

7:30 p.m.: NLL, Albany at Buffalo (ESPNews)

NBA 

10:30 a.m.: Rising Stars practice (NBA)

7 p.m.: All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Team Worthy vs. Team Isiah (TNT)

9:30 p.m.: Team Payton vs. Team Barry (TNT)

2:30 a.m. Saturday: Rising Stars Challenge (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Nashville at Carolina (Bally Sports South)

8 p.m.: Florida at Minnesota (ESPN+, Hulu)

8:30 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas (ESPN+)

RUGBY

2 a.m. Saturday: Preseason NRL, Cowboys vs. Rabbitohs (FS2)

4 a.m. Saturday: Preseason NRL, Broncos vs. Titans (FS2)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Mainz (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Juventus (CBS Sports, Paramount+)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open or Open 13 (Tennis)

8 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open or Open 13 (Tennis)

WINTER OLYMPICS

All events stream live on Peacock; only live eventlisted unless noted

4 a.m.: Men's speed skating (USA)

5:30 a.m.: Figure skating, pairs short (USA)

8:45 a.m.: Men's ice hockey semifinal, Sweden vs. Russian Olympic Committee (USA)

7 p.m.: Alpine skiing, men's freestyle skiing half-pipe (USA)

8 p.m.: Men's freestyle skiing (WXII)

Midnight: Men's cross country skiing (USA)

4 a.m. Saturday: Women's biathlon (USA)

