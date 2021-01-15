 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Friday, Jan. 15
ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

5 p.m.: Ala.-Birmingham at Charlotte (ESPNU)

5 p.m.: Marshall at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at South Alabama (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Rutgers (FS1)

7 p.m.: Bowling Green at Buffalo (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Cleveland State at Wright State (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Duquesne at St. Bonaventure (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada (FS1)

Gymnastics

7 p.m.: Auburn at Kentucky (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas (SEC)

Hockey

9 p.m.: North Dakota at Denver (CBS Sports)

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: U.S. Championships (NBC Sports)

GOLF

7 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)

NBA

7:45 p.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee (ESPN)

10:05 p.m.: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (NHL)

7 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado (ESPN+)

SAILING

9 p.m.: Prada Cup (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen at 1. FC Union Berlin (ESPN+)

2:35 p.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at Lazio (ESPN+)

