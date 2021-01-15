Sports events on the air for Friday, Jan. 15

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Men's basketball
5 p.m.: Ala.-Birmingham at Charlotte (ESPNU)
5 p.m.: Marshall at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at South Alabama (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Rutgers (FS1)
7 p.m.: Bowling Green at Buffalo (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Cleveland State at Wright State (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Duquesne at St. Bonaventure (ESPN2)
11 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada (FS1)
Gymnastics
7 p.m.: Auburn at Kentucky (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas (SEC)
Hockey
9 p.m.: North Dakota at Denver (CBS Sports)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: U.S. Championships (NBC Sports)
GOLF
7 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)
NBA
7:45 p.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee (ESPN)
10:05 p.m.: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (NHL)
7 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado (ESPN+)
SAILING
9 p.m.: Prada Cup (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen at 1. FC Union Berlin (ESPN+)
2:35 p.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at Lazio (ESPN+)