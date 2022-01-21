Sports events on the air for Friday, Jan. 21

COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6 p.m.: Toledo at Ohio (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Illinois at Maryland (FS1)
7 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Duquesne (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Kent State at Buffalo (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin (FS1)
11 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada (FS1)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Fordham at Davidson (ESPN+)
Gymnastics
6 p.m.: Florida at Georgia (SEC)
7:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Alabama (SEC)
9 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU (SEC)
Hockey
9 p.m.: Michigan at Minnesota (ESPNU)
Wrestling
6 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACC)
8 p.m.: Iowa at Ohio State (Big Ten)
GOLF
2 a.m.: European, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)
Noon: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPN2)
Noon: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)
12:15 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes (ESPN+)
12:45 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured groups (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, Marquee group (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes and groups (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)
2 a.m. Saturday: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: Girls, Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Hopkins (Minn.) (NBA, ESPNU)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
LACROSSE
6:30 p.m.: NLL, Georgia at Rochester (ESPNU)
NBA
7 p.m.: Oklahoma at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)
8:15 p.m.: Toronto at Washington (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Carolina (Bally Sports South)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Columbus (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Detroit, Arizona at New York Islanders (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago (NHL)
10 p.m.: Florida at Vancouver, Tampa Bay at Anaheim, St. Louis at Seattle (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Arminia Bielefeld at Eintracht Frankfurt (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Hellas Verona (Paramount+)
3 p.m.: Premier, Norwich City at Watford (USA)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)
9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN+)
3 a.m. Saturday: Australian Open (ESPN+)