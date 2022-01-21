 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports events on the air for Friday, Jan. 21
top story

Sports events on the air for Friday, Jan. 21

on the air web logo 042621

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: Toledo at Ohio (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Illinois at Maryland (FS1)

7 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Duquesne (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Kent State at Buffalo (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin (FS1)

11 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada (FS1)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Fordham at Davidson (ESPN+)

Gymnastics

6 p.m.: Florida at Georgia (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: Kentucky at Alabama (SEC)

9 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU (SEC)

Hockey

9 p.m.: Michigan at Minnesota (ESPNU)

Wrestling

6 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACC)

8 p.m.: Iowa at Ohio State (Big Ten)

GOLF

2 a.m.: European, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)

Noon: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPN2)

Noon: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)

12:15 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes (ESPN+)

12:45 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured groups (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, Marquee group (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes and groups (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)

2 a.m. Saturday: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Girls, Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Hopkins (Minn.) (NBA, ESPNU)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

LACROSSE

6:30 p.m.: NLL, Georgia at Rochester (ESPNU)

NBA

7 p.m.: Oklahoma at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)

8:15 p.m.: Toronto at Washington (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Carolina (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Columbus (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Detroit, Arizona at New York Islanders (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago (NHL)

10 p.m.: Florida at Vancouver, Tampa Bay at Anaheim, St. Louis at Seattle (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Arminia Bielefeld at Eintracht Frankfurt (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Hellas Verona (Paramount+)

3 p.m.: Premier, Norwich City at Watford (USA)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN+)

3 a.m. Saturday: Australian Open (ESPN+)

0 Comments

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

