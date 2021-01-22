 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Friday, Jan. 22
0 comments

Sports events on the air for Friday, Jan. 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air listings logo sports

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

6 p.m.: Georgia State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: St. Peter's at Siena (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Michigan at Purdue (FS1)

7 p.m.: Ball State at Ohio (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Seton Hall at Butler (FS1)

9 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland State (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force (FS1)

Women's basketball

6 p.m.: High Point at Presbyterian (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: UNCG at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

Women's gymnastics

7 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama (SEC)

Hockey

6:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)

GOLF

2 a.m.: European, Abu Dhabi Championship (Golf)

Noon: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)

7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)

3 a.m. Saturday: European, Abu Dhabi Championship (Golf)

NBA

7:45 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (ESPN)

10:05 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh (NHL)

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Nashville at Dallas (ESPN+)

SAILING

9 p.m.: Prada Cup (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Borussia Monchengladbach (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Benevento (ESPN+)

2:40 p.m.: English FA Cup, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Chorley (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Women's exhibition, Columbia vs. United States at Orlando, Fla. (ESPN2)

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News