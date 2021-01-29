 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Friday, Jan 29
ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

6 p.m.: Florida International at Charlotte (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m.: Saint Louis at Richmond (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m.: Xavier at Butler (FS1)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Ohio at Buffalo (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Iowa at Illinois (FS1)

9 p.m.: Robert Morris at Wright State (ESPNU)

11 p.m.: Boise State at Colorado State (FS1)

11 p.m.: CSU Fullerton at CSU Bakersfield (ESPNU)

Women's basketball

5 p.m.: Charlotte at Western Kentucky (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Troy at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

Women's gymnastics

5 p.m.: LSU at Auburn (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Missouri at Florida (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Georgia (SEC)

Hockey

8 p.m.: North Dakota at Omaha (CBS Sports)

GOLF

2:30 a.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Farmers Insurance Open (Golf)

3:30 a.m. Saturday: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Indiana at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at New Orleans (ESPN)

10:05 p.m.: Dallas at Utah (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Columbus at Chicago (NHL)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, 1. FSV Mainz 05 at VfB Stuttgart (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Fiorentina at Torino (ESPN+)

