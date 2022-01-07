 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports events on the air for Friday, Jan. 7
top story

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown (FS1)

7 p.m.: Wis.-Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m.: Xavier at Butler (FS1)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Princeton at Columbia (ESPNU)

Gymnastics

7 p.m.: West Virginia at LSU (SEC)

Hockey

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan State (Big Ten)

FIGURE SKATING

4:30 p.m.: U.S. Championships, rhythm dance (USA, Peacock)

8 p.m.: U.S. Championships, women’s free skate (WXII, Peacock)

GOLF

2:15 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Championships featured groups and featured hole (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Champions featured groups and featured hole (ESPN+)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: Newman (La.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) (ESPN2)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

NBA

7:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn (ESPN)

10:05 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NBA G LEAGUE

5 p.m.: Greensboro at Long Island (NBAGLeague.com)

NHL

7 p.m.: Calgary at Carolina (Bally Sports South)

8 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Bayern Munich (ESPN+)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP Cup, Adelaide International, Melbourne 1 and 2 (Tennis)

7 p.m.: ATP Cup, Adelaide International, Melbourne 1 and 2 (Tennis)

