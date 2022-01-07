Sports events on the air for Friday, Jan. 7

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown (FS1)
7 p.m.: Wis.-Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m.: Xavier at Butler (FS1)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Princeton at Columbia (ESPNU)
Gymnastics
7 p.m.: West Virginia at LSU (SEC)
Hockey
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan State (Big Ten)
FIGURE SKATING
4:30 p.m.: U.S. Championships, rhythm dance (USA, Peacock)
8 p.m.: U.S. Championships, women’s free skate (WXII, Peacock)
GOLF
2:15 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Championships featured groups and featured hole (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Tournament of Champions featured groups and featured hole (ESPN+)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: Newman (La.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) (ESPN2)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
NBA
7:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn (ESPN)
10:05 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NBA G LEAGUE
5 p.m.: Greensboro at Long Island (NBAGLeague.com)
NHL
7 p.m.: Calgary at Carolina (Bally Sports South)
8 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Bayern Munich (ESPN+)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP Cup, Adelaide International, Melbourne 1 and 2 (Tennis)
7 p.m.: ATP Cup, Adelaide International, Melbourne 1 and 2 (Tennis)