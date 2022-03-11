Sports events on the air for Friday, March 11

COLLEGES
Men's basketball
11:30 a.m.: Big Ten, Illinois vs. Indiana (Big Ten)
Noon: Atlantic 10, Davidson vs. Fordham (USA)
Noon: SEC, Auburn vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)
12:30 p.m.: Conference USA, North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports)
1 p.m.: American Athletic, Houston vs. Cincinnati (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Big Ten, Rutgers vs. TBA (Big Ten)
2:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10, St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis (USA)
2:30 p.m.: SEC, Arkansas vs. LSU (ESPN)
3 p.m.: Conference USA, Texas-El Paso-Middle Tennessee winner vs. Florida Atlantic-Ala.-Birmingham winner (CBS Sports)
3 p.m.: American Athletic, Tulane vs. Temple (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: Mid-American, Toledo vs. Akron (CBS Sports)
6 p.m.: SEC, Tennessee vs. Mississippi State (SEC)
6 p.m.: Metro Athletic Atlantic, Rider vs. Monmouth-Niagara winner (ESPNews)
6 p.m.: Atlantic 10, Dayton vs. Massachusetts (USA)
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Wisconsin vs. Michigan State (Big Ten)
6:30 p.m.: Big East, Providence vs. Creighton (FS1)
7 p.m.: ACC, Duke vs. Miami (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Big 12, Texas Christian vs. Kansas (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: American Athletic, Southern Methodist vs. Tulsa (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: Mid-American, Kent State vs. Ohio (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: MEAC, N.C. Central vs. Howard or Coppin State (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: SEC, Kentucky vs. Alabama-Vanderbilt winner (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: Metro Athletic Atlantic, Saint Peter's vs. TBD (ESPNews)
8:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10, Virginia Commonwealth vs. Rhode Island-Richmond winner (USA)
9 p.m.: Big Ten, Purdue vs. TBA (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Big East, Villanova vs. Connecticut-Seton Hall winner (FS1)
9 p.m.: American Athletic, Memphis vs. Central Florida (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m.: Mountain West, Boise State vs. Wyoming (CBS Sports)
9:30 p.m.: ACC, Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina-Virginia winner (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: Big 12, Oklahomavs. Texas Tech-Iowa State winner (ESPN2)
11:30 p.m.: Pac-12, UCLA-Washington State winner vs. Southern Cal-Washington winner (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: Big West, UC Riverside-Hawaii winner vs. TBA (ESPNU)
Midnight: Mountain West, Colorado State-Utah State winner vs. San Diego State-Fresno State winner (CBS Sports)
Women's basketball
Noon: Big 12, Oklahoma vs. Kansas (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m.: Big 12, Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (ESPNU)
5 p.m. American East final, Albany at Maine (ESPNU)
Baseball
4 p.m.: High Point at Kentucky (SEC+)
4 p.m.: Virginia at Duke (ACCNX)
6 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC)
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina, Florida State at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
Softball
5 p.m.: St. Francis (Pa.) at UNCG (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Boston College at North Carolina, N.C. State at Duke (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Texas State (ESPN+)
BOXING
9:35 p.m.: Ardreal Holmes vs. Mekhrubon Sanginov (Showtime)
GOLF
6:43 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship, expanded group coverage (ESPN+)
6:45 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship (ESPN+)
7:15 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)
7:45 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship, marquee group (ESPN+)
Noon: PGA, The Players Championship (Golf)
Noon: PGA, The Players Championship, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)
1:30 a.m. Saturday: LPGA, Honda Thailand (Golf)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)
NBA
8 p.m.: New York at Memphis (NBA)
8 p.m.: Charlotte at New Orleans (Bally Sports Southeast)
10:30 p.m.: Washington at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Vegas at Pittsburgh (NHL)
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Columbus (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at New York Islanders (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Washington at Vancouver (ESPN+)
RODEO
8 p.m.: RodeoHouston (Bally Sports Southeast)
TENNIS
2 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Bally Sports South)
2 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Tennis)
WINTER PARALYMPIC GAMES
6 a.m.: Beijing 2022 (USA)
11 p.m.: Beijing 2022 (USA)