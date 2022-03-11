 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports events on the air for Friday, March 11
Sports events on the air for Friday, March 11

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

11:30 a.m.: Big Ten, Illinois vs. Indiana (Big Ten)

Noon: Atlantic 10, Davidson vs. Fordham (USA)

Noon: SEC, Auburn vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)

12:30 p.m.: Conference USA, North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports)

1 p.m.: American Athletic, Houston vs. Cincinnati (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Big Ten, Rutgers vs. TBA (Big Ten)

2:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10, St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis (USA)

2:30 p.m.: SEC, Arkansas vs. LSU (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Conference USA, Texas-El Paso-Middle Tennessee winner vs. Florida Atlantic-Ala.-Birmingham winner (CBS Sports)

3 p.m.: American Athletic, Tulane vs. Temple (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: Mid-American, Toledo vs. Akron  (CBS Sports)

6 p.m.: SEC, Tennessee vs. Mississippi State (SEC)

6 p.m.: Metro Athletic Atlantic, Rider vs. Monmouth-Niagara winner (ESPNews)

6 p.m.: Atlantic 10, Dayton vs. Massachusetts (USA)

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Wisconsin vs. Michigan State (Big Ten)

6:30 p.m.: Big East, Providence vs. Creighton (FS1)

7 p.m.: ACC, Duke vs. Miami (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Big 12, Texas Christian vs. Kansas (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: American Athletic, Southern Methodist vs. Tulsa (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Mid-American, Kent State vs. Ohio (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: MEAC, N.C. Central vs. Howard or Coppin State (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: SEC, Kentucky vs. Alabama-Vanderbilt winner (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: Metro Athletic Atlantic, Saint Peter's vs. TBD (ESPNews)

8:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10, Virginia Commonwealth vs. Rhode Island-Richmond winner (USA)

9 p.m.: Big Ten, Purdue vs. TBA (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Big East, Villanova vs. Connecticut-Seton Hall winner (FS1)

9 p.m.: American Athletic, Memphis vs. Central Florida (ESPNU)

9:30 p.m.: Mountain West, Boise State vs. Wyoming (CBS Sports)

9:30 p.m.: ACC, Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina-Virginia winner (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: Big 12, Oklahomavs. Texas Tech-Iowa State winner (ESPN2)

11:30 p.m.: Pac-12, UCLA-Washington State winner vs. Southern Cal-Washington winner (FS1)

11:30 p.m.: Big West, UC Riverside-Hawaii winner vs. TBA (ESPNU)

Midnight: Mountain West, Colorado State-Utah State winner vs. San Diego State-Fresno State winner (CBS Sports)

Women's basketball

Noon: Big 12, Oklahoma vs. Kansas (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m.: Big 12, Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (ESPNU)

5 p.m. American East final, Albany at Maine (ESPNU)

Baseball

4 p.m.: High Point at Kentucky (SEC+)

4 p.m.: Virginia at Duke (ACCNX)

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC)

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina, Florida State at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

Softball

5 p.m.: St. Francis (Pa.) at UNCG (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Boston College at North Carolina, N.C. State at Duke (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Texas State (ESPN+)

BOXING

9:35 p.m.: Ardreal Holmes vs. Mekhrubon Sanginov (Showtime)

GOLF

6:43 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship, expanded group coverage (ESPN+)

6:45 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship (ESPN+)

7:15 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)

7:45 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship, marquee group (ESPN+)

Noon: PGA, The Players Championship (Golf)

Noon: PGA, The Players Championship, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)

1:30 a.m. Saturday: LPGA, Honda Thailand (Golf)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)

NBA 

8 p.m.: New York at Memphis (NBA)

8 p.m.: Charlotte at New Orleans (Bally Sports Southeast)

10:30 p.m.: Washington at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Vegas at Pittsburgh (NHL)

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Columbus (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at New York Islanders (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Washington at Vancouver (ESPN+)

RODEO

8 p.m.: RodeoHouston (Bally Sports Southeast)

TENNIS

2 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Bally Sports South)

2 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Tennis)

WINTER PARALYMPIC GAMES

6 a.m.: Beijing 2022 (USA)

11 p.m.: Beijing 2022 (USA)

