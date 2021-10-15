Sports events on the air for Friday, Oct. 15

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals qualifying (FS1)
COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Marshall at North Texas (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Montana State at Weber (ESPNU)
10:30 p.m.: California at Oregon (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Clemson at Duke (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Louisville (ACCN)
8 p.m.: Virginia at N.C. State (Bally Sports South, ACCNX)
Women’s soccer
5 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia Tech (Bally Sports South)
6 p.m.: Appalachian State at La.-Monroe (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
Field hockey
5 p.m.: Appalachian State at Longwood (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest (ACC)
Volleyball
Noon: N.C. State at Syracuse (ACCNX)
6 p.m.: High Point at Charleston Southern (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Kansas at Baylor (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Louisiana at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: The Citadel at UNCG (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Duke at Clemson (ACCNX)
8 p.m.: North Carolina at Boston College (ACCNX)
8 p.m.: Purdue at Ohio State (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Kentucky at LSU (SEC)
GOLF
8 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)
2 p.m.: Champions, SAS Championship (Golf)
5 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Glenn at Mount Tabor (WMYV)
MLB PLAYOFFS
8:07 p.m.: Boston at Houston (WGHP)
MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: Lux Fight League Challenge (FS2)
NBA PRESEASON
6:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Portland at Golden State (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Chicago at New Jersey (NHL)
7 p.m.: Vancouver at Philadelphia (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Minnesota at Anaheim (hulu, ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, FC Cologne at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN2)
TENNIS
1 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Tennis)
9 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Tennis)
WNBA PLAYOFFS
9 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago (ESPN2)