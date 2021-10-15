 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Friday, Oct. 15
0 Comments

Sports events on the air for Friday, Oct. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 042621

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals qualifying (FS1)

COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Marshall at North Texas (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Montana State at Weber (ESPNU)

10:30 p.m.: California at Oregon (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Clemson at Duke (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Louisville (ACCN)

8 p.m.: Virginia at N.C. State (Bally Sports South, ACCNX)

Women’s soccer

5 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia Tech (Bally Sports South)

6 p.m.: Appalachian State at La.-Monroe (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

Field hockey

5 p.m.: Appalachian State at Longwood (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest (ACC)

Volleyball

Noon: N.C. State at Syracuse (ACCNX)

6 p.m.: High Point at Charleston Southern (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Kansas at Baylor (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: Louisiana at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: The Citadel at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Duke at Clemson (ACCNX)

8 p.m.: North Carolina at Boston College (ACCNX)

8 p.m.: Purdue at Ohio State (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Kentucky at LSU (SEC)

GOLF

8 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)

2 p.m.: Champions, SAS Championship (Golf)

5 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Glenn at Mount Tabor (WMYV)

MLB PLAYOFFS

8:07 p.m.: Boston at Houston (WGHP)

MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: Lux Fight League Challenge (FS2)

NBA PRESEASON

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Portland at Golden State (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Chicago at New Jersey (NHL)

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Philadelphia (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Minnesota at Anaheim (hulu, ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, FC Cologne at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN2)

TENNIS

1 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Tennis)

9 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Tennis)

WNBA PLAYOFFS

9 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago (ESPN2)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News