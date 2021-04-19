 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Monday, April 19
ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Spring football

8 p.m.: Illinois spring game (Big Ten)

Softball

7 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina (SEC)

Volleyball NCAA Tournament

Noon: Regional final (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m.: Regional final (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m.: Regional final (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Regional final (ESPNU)

MLB

11 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston (MLB)

7 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Philadelphia (MLB)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle (ESPN+)

NBA

7:45 p.m.: Golden State at Philadelphia (ESPN)

10:05 p.m.: Utah at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay (Bally Sports South)

7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Dallas (NBC Sports)

9 p.m.: Ottawa at Calgary (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas (NHL)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Leeds United (NBC Sports)

SURFING

5 p.m.: WSL Championship Tour (FS2)

TENNIS

4 p.m.: ATP, Barcelona Open, Serbia Open, and Stuttgart Open (Tennis)

4 a.m. Tuesday: ATP, Barcelona Open, Serbia Open, and Stuttgart Open (Tennis)

