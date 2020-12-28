 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Monday, Dec. 28
Sports events on the air for Monday, Dec. 28

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

7 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin (FS1)

8 p.m.: Michigan State at Minnesota (Big Ten)

HOCKEY

6 p.m.: World Junior, Sweden vs. Austria (NHL)

9:30 p.m.: World Junior, Germany vs. Slovakia (NHL)

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: Memphis at Brooklyn (NBA)

10 p.m.: Portland at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NFL

8 p.m. Buffalo at New England (WXLV, ESPN)

SOCCER

10 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Crystal Palace (Peacock)

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Aston Villa at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

3 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Everton (Peacock)

