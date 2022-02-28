 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports events on the air for Monday, Feb. 28
COLLEGES

Men's basketball

7 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa State (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Northwestern at Iowa State (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Baylor at Texas (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Jackson State at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU)

11 p.m.: UCLA at Washington (ESPN2)

Women's basketball

7 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa State (ESPN2)

Golf

2:30 p.m.: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate (Golf)

NBA 

8 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee (NBA, Bally Sports Southeast)

NHL 

7:30 p.m.: Toronto at Washington, Vancouver at New Jersey (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Boston at Los Angeles (NHL)

RODEO

8 p.m.: RodeoHouston Super Series (Bally Sports South)

SOCCER

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Atalanta (Paramount+)

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open or Monterrey Open (Tennis)

5:30 p.m.: WTA, Lyon Open or Monterrey Open (Tennis)

