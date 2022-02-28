Sports events on the air for Monday, Feb. 28

COLLEGES
Men's basketball
7 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa State (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Northwestern at Iowa State (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Baylor at Texas (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Jackson State at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU)
11 p.m.: UCLA at Washington (ESPN2)
Women's basketball
7 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa State (ESPN2)
Golf
2:30 p.m.: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee (NBA, Bally Sports Southeast)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Toronto at Washington, Vancouver at New Jersey (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: Boston at Los Angeles (NHL)
RODEO
8 p.m.: RodeoHouston Super Series (Bally Sports South)