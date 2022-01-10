Sports events on the air for Monday, Jan. 10

COLLEGES
Football
8:15 p.m.: National championship, Georgia vs. Alabama (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, ESPNews, SEC)
Men's basketball
5 p.m.: Campbell at Winthrop (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Wofford at UNCG (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Western Carolina at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)
NBA
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast, NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Boston at Washington (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: New York Rangers at Los Angeles (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: FA Cup, Aston Villa at Manchester United (ESPN+)
TENNIS
7 p.m.: Sydney International or Adelaide International (Tennis)