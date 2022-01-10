 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports events on the air for Monday, Jan. 10
COLLEGES

Football

8:15 p.m.: National championship, Georgia vs. Alabama (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, ESPNews, SEC)

Men's basketball 

5 p.m.: Campbell at Winthrop (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Wofford at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Western Carolina at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

NBA

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast, NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Boston at Washington (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: New York Rangers at Los Angeles (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: FA Cup, Aston Villa at Manchester United (ESPN+)

TENNIS

7 p.m.: Sydney International or Adelaide International (Tennis)

