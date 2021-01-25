 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Monday, Jan. 25
Sports events on the air for Monday, Jan. 25

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

6 p.m.: Presbyterian at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m: UNCG at Furman (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Syracuse at Virginia (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Bradley (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Utah State at UNLV (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona (ESPN2)

Women's basketball

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: St. John's at Villanova (FS1)

7 p.m.: Maryland at Ohio State (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Akansas at Georgia (SEC)

8 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois (Big Ten)

Golf

4:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Orlando (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Miami at Brooklyn (NBA)

10 p.m.: Minnesota at Golden State (NBA)

NHL

10 p.m.: Ottawa at Vancouver (NHL)

SOCCER

2:45 p.m.: English FA Cup, Tottenham Hotspur at Wycombe Wanderers (ESPN+)

