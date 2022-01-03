 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Monday, Jan. 3
Sports events on the air for Monday, Jan. 3

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa (Big Ten)

NBA 

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Washington (Bally Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Memphis at Brooklyn (NBA)

10 p.m.: Miami at Golden State (NBA)

NFL 

8:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

8:15 p.m.: Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli (ESPN2)

NHL

7 p.m.: Edmonton at New York Rangers (ESPN+)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Manchester United (USA)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP Cup or Adelaide International (Tennis)

6 p.m.: ATP Cup, Adelaide International, Melbourne (Tennis)

