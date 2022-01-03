Sports events on the air for Monday, Jan. 3

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Men's basketball
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa (Big Ten)
NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Washington (Bally Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Memphis at Brooklyn (NBA)
10 p.m.: Miami at Golden State (NBA)
NFL
8:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
8:15 p.m.: Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli (ESPN2)
NHL
7 p.m.: Edmonton at New York Rangers (ESPN+)
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Manchester United (USA)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ATP Cup or Adelaide International (Tennis)
6 p.m.: ATP Cup, Adelaide International, Melbourne (Tennis)
