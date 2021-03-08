Sports events on the air for Monday, March 8

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Men's basketball
6 p.m.: Colonial Athletic semifinals (CBS Sports)
6:30 p.m.: Horizon League, Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Southern final (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Sun Belt final (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: West Coast, St. Mary's vs. Gonzaga (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: Colonial Athletic semifinals (CBS Sports)
9:30 p.m.: Horizon, Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland (ESPN2)
Midnight: West Coast, Pepperdine vs. Brigham Young (ESPN2)
Women's basketball
2 p.m.: Sun Belt final (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Big South, High Point vs. USC Upstate (ESPN3)
8 p.m.: Big East final (FS1)
NBA G LEAGUE
3:45 p.m.: Ignite vs. Raptors 305 (ESPN2)
NHL
8 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota (NHL)
9 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado (ESPN+)