 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Monday, March 8
0 comments

Sports events on the air for Monday, March 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air listings logo sports

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

6 p.m.: Colonial Athletic semifinals (CBS Sports)

6:30 p.m.: Horizon League, Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Southern final (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Sun Belt final (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: West Coast, St. Mary's vs. Gonzaga (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: Colonial Athletic semifinals (CBS Sports)

9:30 p.m.: Horizon, Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland (ESPN2)

Midnight: West Coast, Pepperdine vs. Brigham Young (ESPN2)

Women's basketball

2 p.m.: Sun Belt final (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: Big South, High Point vs. USC Upstate (ESPN3)

8 p.m.: Big East final (FS1)

NBA G LEAGUE

3:45 p.m.: Ignite vs. Raptors 305 (ESPN2)

NHL

8 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota (NHL)

9 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado (ESPN+)

PRESEASON MLB

3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

SOCCER

1 p.m.: Premier, Everton at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

3 p.m.: Premier, Leeds United at West Ham United (Peacock)

TENNIS

3 a.m. Tuesday: ATP, Marseille; ATP, Doha; ATP, Santiago; WTA, Dubai; WTA, Guadalajara (Tennis)

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News